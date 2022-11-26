There’s been a decent amount of rap cap going on in hip-hop recently. Some people call it lies. Others may refer to it as innocent flexing. One thing is for sure: in the internet age, it’s easy to call someone’s bluff if they are taking credit where credit is not due. Rappers are no exception.

For instance, last Wednesday (April 22), A$AP Rocky caught some flack for a claim he made in an old interview that resurfaced on Twitter. In the interview, which was done by the Oxford Union in 2015, the rapper claimed that he popularized the Nike Air Force 1 sneaker. "Coming out with the Air Force 1 thing, man, I lie to you not," Rocky said. "You can ask my manager, it was all premeditated. I said, 'Listen, I'm gonna wear these wack sneakers.' It was 2011. I said I'ma wear these wack sneakers just to test the scene."

It didn’t take long before the internet sounded off by crowning Nelly and his 2002 single “Air Force Ones” featuring Murphy Lee, Ali and Kyjaun as the catalyst for the sneaker's peak wave in the hip-hop community.

Another recent example of a questionable claim came from French Montana. Last Tuesday, he found himself at the center of attention on social media with claims that he has more hits than Kendrick Lamar. The boast curiously created a beef with Young Thug, who disagreed with French, and was arguably debunked by fans who had the time to search the internet.

Lil Pump has also made some very bold claims in the past. In 2019, he called himself the "King of Miami." Needless to say, the claim is ambitious and what many would call unfounded, seeing as though artists like 2 Live Crew's Uncle Luke have been holding down Miami long before Pump was born.

Whether it's an example of deliberate trolling or an example of overestimation, here are 10 instances in which rappers took credit for things they didn’t actually accomplish.

See 10 Rappers Who Took Credit for Accomplishments They Didn't Really Earn