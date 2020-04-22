After French Montana used his Twitter account to say that he could go hit-for-hit with Kendrick Lamar on Tuesday night (April 21), fans are using social media to debate the matter. While they can and will speak their opinion, the real question is, what do the charts say?

While Kendrick is known to move many more album units than French, no one here is talking about LPs. And make no mistake, French, who originally said he had more hits than K. Dot in an April 18 interview, has definitely let loose some bangers over the years, and some of them have positioned him near the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Back in 2017, the Bronx rapper's Swae Lee-featured single "Unforgettable" hit No. 3 on the chart. It ultimately managed to stay on the Hot 100 for 43 weeks. For his part, K. Dot's 2017 single, "Humble.," peaked at No. 1. Both have many more Hot 100 singles where those came from.

Thus far, the discussion of who has more hits between French and K. Dot has been one held by fans and French himself. Kendrick has yet to comment. Young Thug has. Last night, Thugger used his Instagram story to call out French for saying he had more hits than Kendrick. Thugger's comments, of course, led to many fans speaking on his hitmaking credentials. Like K. Dot and French, Thugger's also frequently visited the Hot 100.

Though the Billboard Hot 100 doesn't mean everything, it does offer a snapshot of commercial success. With that in mind, today, XXL takes a look at just how all three rappers have fared on the chart.

Check out the breakdown below.

Billboard Hot 100 Songs

Kendrick Lamar: 48

“Love.”

“Humble.”

“Swimming Pools (Drank)”

A$AP Rocky’s “Fuckin Problems” featuring Drake, 2 Chainz and Kendrick Lamar

Maroon 5’s “Don't Wanna Know” featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Loyalty.” featuring Rihanna

Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Poetic Justice” featuring Drake

Sia’s “The Greatest” featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Bitch, Don't Kill My Vibe”

Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All the Stars”

Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future and James Blake’s “King's Dead”

The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar’s “Pray for Me”

“DNA.”

Rich The Kid’s “new Freezer” featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Alright”

Robin Thicke’s “Give It 2 U” featuring Kendrick Lamar

“i”

“Element.”

“King Kunta”

Schoolboy Q’s “Collard Greens” featuring Kendrick Lamar

Lil Wayne’s “Mona Lisa” featuring Kendrick Lamar

The Weeknd’s “Sidewalks” featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Yah”

“XXX.” featuring U2

“m.A.A.d City” featuring MC Eiht

Hustle Gang’s “Memories Back Then” featuring T.I., B.o.B, Kendrick Lamar and Kris Stephens

“God.”

“Lust.”

“Fear.”

“Feel.”

“Pride.”

“The Heart Part 4”

Beyonce’s “Freedom” featuring Kendrick Lamar

Nipsey Hussle’s “Dedication” featuring Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar and Travis Scott’s “Big Shot”

“Black Panther”

“Duckworth.”

2 Chainz’s “Momma I Hit a Lick” featuring Kendrick Lamar

DJ Khaled’s “Holy Key” featuring Big Sean, Kendrick Lamar and Betty Wright

“Blood.”

The Lonely Island’s “Yolo” featuring Adam Levine and Kendrick Lamar

“The Blacker the Berry”

“These Walls” featuring Bilal, Anna Wise and Thundercat

“Institutionalized” featuring Bilal, Anna Wise and Snoop Dogg

“Wesley’s Theory” featuring George Clinton Thundercat

“Untitled 07 | Levitate”

“Untitled 02 | 06.23.2014.”

French Montana: 17

"Unforgettable" featuring Swae Lee

Chris Brown's "Loyal" featuring Lil Wayne and French Montana or Too $hort or Tyga

“Pop That” featuring Rick Ross, Drake and Lil Wayne

Fat Joe and Remy Ma’s “All the Way Up” featuring French Montana

“No Stylist” featuring Drake

“Lockjaw” featuring Kodak Black

“Ain't Worried About Nothin”

“No Shopping” featuring Drake

“Freaks” featuring Nicki Minaj

Diplo, French Montana and Lil Pump’s “Welcome to the Party” featuring Zhavia Ward

“Writing on the Wall” featuring Post Malone, Cardi B and Rvssian

Rick Ross’ “Stay Schemin” featuring Drake and French Montana

Will.i.am’s “Feelin' Myself” featuring Miley Cyrus, French Montana, Wiz Khalifa and DJ Mustard

Jennifer Lopez’s “I Luh Ya Papi” featuring French Montana

“Bad Bitch” featuring Jeremih

“A Lie” featuring The Weeknd and Max B

“Slide” featuring Blueface and Lil Tjay

Young Thug: 48

Camila Cabello’s “Havana” featuring Young Thug

“Hot” featuring Gunna

Rich Gang’s “Lifestyle” featuring Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan

Post Malone’s “Goodbyes” featuring Young Thug

T.I.’s “About the Money” featuring Young Thug

“The London”featuring J. Cole and Travis Scott

“Pick Up the Phone” featuring Travis Scott Quavo

Rae Sremmurd’s “Throw Sum Mo” featuring Nicki Minaj and Quavo

Usher’s “No Limit” featuring Young Thug

“Best Friend”

“Stoner”

"Relationship” featuring Future

Jackboy’s “Out West” featuring Young Thug

Tyga’s “Hookah” featuring Young Thug

“Bad Bad Bad” featuring Lil Baby

Future and Young Thug “Patek Water” Featuring Offset

“Chanel (Go Get It)” featuring Gunna and Lil Baby

Drake’s “Sacrifices” featuring 2 Chainz and Young Thug

Drake’s “Ice Melts” featuring Young Thug

Chris Brown’s “High End” featuring Future and Young Thug

Meek Mill’s “We Ball” featuring Young Thug

Calvin Harris’ “Heatstroke” featuring Young Thug, Pharell Williams and Ariana Grande

“Digits”

“With Them”

“Check”

“Wyclef Jean”

Meek Mill’s “Offended” featuring Young Thug and 21 Savage

Rick Ross’ “Trap Trap Trap” featuring Young Thug and Wale

Metro Boomin’s “Up to Something” featuring Travis Scott and Young Thug

Meek Mill’s “Splash Warning” featuring Future, Roddy and Young Thug

Gunna’s “3 Headed Snake” featuring Young Thug

Future’s “All Da Smoke” featuring Young Thug

Young Thug and Future’s “No Cap”

Young Thug and Future’s “Three”

6ix9ine’s “Rondo” featuring Tory Lanez and Young Thug

“Anybody” featuring Nicki Minaj

“What’s the Move” featuring Lil Uzi Vert

“Just How It Is”

“Surf”

“Sup Mate” featuring Future

“Light it Up”

“Lil Baby”

“Ecstasy”

Migos’ “GNF (Give No Fuk) featuring Young Thug and Travis Scott

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s “Might No Give Up” featuring Young Thug

Lil Baby’s “ We Should” Young Thug

Lil Uzi Vert’s “ Got The Guap” featuring Young Thug

Lil Uzi Vert’s “ Strawberry Peels” featuring Young Thug

Billboard Hot 100 Songs As Guest

Kendrick Lamar: 15

A$AP Rocky’s “F**kin Problems” featuring Drake, 2 Chainz and Kendrick Lamar

Maroon 5’s “Don't Wanna Know” featuring Kendrick Lamar

Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” featuring Kendrick Lamar

Sia’s “The Greatest” featuring Kendrick Lamar

Rich The Kid’s “new Freezer” featuring Kendrick Lamar

Robin Thicke’s “Give It 2 U” featuring Kendrick Lamar

Schoolboy Q’s “Collard Greens” featuring Kendrick Lamar

Lil Wayne’s “Mona Lisa” featuring Kendrick Lamar

The Weeknd’s “Sidewalks” featuring Kendrick Lamar

Hustle Gang’s “Memories Back Then” featuring T.I., B.o.B, Kendrick Lamar and Kris Stephens

Beyonce’s “Freedom” featuring Kendrick Lamar

Nipsey Hussle’s “Dedication” featuring Kendrick Lamar

2 Chainz’s “Momma I Hit a Lick” featuring Kendrick Lamar

DJ Khaled’s “Holy Key” featuring Big Sean, Kendrick Lamar and Betty Wright

The Lonely Island’s “Yolo” featuring Adam Levine and Kendrick Lamar

French Montana: 5

Chris Brown's "Loyal" featuring Lil Wayne and French Montana or Too $hort or Tyga

Fat Joe and Remy Ma’s “All the Way Up” featuring French Montana

Rick Ross’ “Stay Schemin” featuring Drake and French Montana

Will.i.am’s “Feelin' Myself” featuring Miley Cyrus, French Montana, Wiz Khalifa and DJ Mustard

Jennifer Lopez’s "I Luh Ya Papi” featuring French Montana

Young Thug: 26

Camila Cabello’s “Havana” featuring Young Thug

“Hot” featuring Gunna

Post Malone’s “Goodbyes” featuring Young Thug

T.I.’s “About the Money” featuring Young Thug

“Pick Up the Phone” featuring Travis Scott Quavo

Rae Sremmurd’s “Throw Sum Mo” featuring Nicki Minaj and Quavo

Usher’s “No Limit” featuring Young Thug

‘Relationship” featuring Future

Jackboy’s “Out West” featuring Young Thug

Tyga’s “Hookah” featuring Young Thug

Drake’s “Sacrifices” featuring 2 Chainz and Young Thug

Drake’s “Ice Melts” featuring Young Thug

Chris Brown’s “High End” featuring Future and Young Thug

Meek Mill’s “We Ball” featuring Young Thug

Calvin Harris’ “Heatstroke” featuring Young Thug, Pharrell Williams and Ariana Grande

Meek Mill’s “Offended” featuring Young Thug and 21 Savage

Rick Ross’ “Trap Trap Trap” featuring Young Thug and Wale

Metro Boomin’s “Up to Something” featuring Travis Scott and Young Thug

Meek Mill’s “Splash Warning” featuring Future, Roddy and Young Thug

Gunna’s “3 Headed Snake” featuring Young Thug

Future’s “All Da Smoke” featuring Young Thug

6ix9ine’s “Rondo” featuring Tory Lanez and Young Thug

Migos’ “GNF (Give No Fuk) featuring Young Thug and Travis Scott

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s “Might No Give Up” featuring Young Thug

Lil Baby’s “ We Should” Young Thug

Lil Uzi Vert’s “ Got The Guap” featuring Young Thug

Lil Uzi Vert’s “ Strawberry Peels” featuring Young Thug

Billboard Hot 100 No. 1s

Kendrick Lamar: 2

“Humble.”

Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” featuring Kendrick Lamar

French Montana: 0

Young Thug: 1

Camila Cabello’s “Havana” featuring Young Thug

Billboard Hot 100 No. 1s As Guest

Kendrick Lamar: 1

Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” featuring Kendrick Lamar

French Montana: 0

Young Thug: 1

Camila Cabello’s “Havana” featuring Young Thug

Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 Songs

Kendrick Lamar: 8

“Humble.”

A$AP Rocky’s “Fuckin Problems” featuring Drake, 2 Chainz and Kendrick Lamar

Maroon 5’s “Don’t Wanna Know” featuring Kendrick Lamar

Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” featuring Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All the Stars”

Kendrick Lamar and The Weeknd’s “Pray for Me”

“DNA.”

Lil Wayne’s “Mona Lisa” featuring Kendrick Lamar

French Montana: 2

“Unforgettable” featuring Swae Lee

Chris Brown's "Loyal" featuring Lil Wayne and French Montana or Too $hort or Tyga

Young Thug: 2

Post Malone’s “Goodbyes” featuring Young Thug

Camila Cabello’s “Havana” featuring Young Thug

Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 Songs As Guest

Kendrick Lamar: 4

A$AP Rocky’s “F**kin Problems” featuring Drake, 2 Chainz and Kendrick Lamar

Maroon 5’s “Don’t Wanna Know” featuring Kendrick Lamar

Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” featuring Kendrick Lamar

Lil Wayne’s “Mona Lisa” featuring Kendrick Lamar

French Montana: 1

Chris Brown's "Loyal" featuring Lil Wayne and French Montana or Too $hort or Tyga

Young Thug: 2

Post Malone’s “Goodbyes” featuring Young Thug

Camila Cabello’s “Havana” featuring Young Thug

Billboard Hot 100 Top 20 Songs

Kendrick Lamar: 13

“Love.”

“Humble.”

“Swimming Pools (Drank)”

A$AP Rocky’s “Fuckin Problems” featuring Drake, 2 Chainz and Kendrick Lamar

Maroon 5’s “Don't Wanna Know” featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Loyalty.” featuring Rihanna

Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” featuring Kendrick Lamar

Sia’s “The Greatest” featuring Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All the Stars”

The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar’s “Pray for Me”

“DNA.”

“Element.”

Lil Wayne’s “Mona Lisa” featuring Kendrick Lamar

French Montana: 2

"Unforgettable" featuring Swae Lee

Chris Brown's "Loyal" featuring Lil Wayne and French Montana or Too $hort or Tyga

Young Thug: 4

Post Malone’s “Goodbyes” featuring Young Thug

Camila Cabello’s “Havana” featuring Young Thug

Rich Gang’s “Lifestyle” featuring Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan

“Hot” featuring Gunna

Billboard Hot 100 Top 20 Songs As Guest

Kendrick Lamar: 4

A$AP Rocky’s “F**kin Problems” featuring Drake, 2 Chainz and Kendrick Lamar

Maroon 5’s “Don’t Wanna Know” featuring Kendrick Lamar

Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” featuring Kendrick Lamar

Lil Wayne’s “Mona Lisa” featuring Kendrick Lamar

French Montana: 1

Chris Brown's "Loyal" featuring Lil Wayne and French Montana or Too $hort or Tyga

Young Thug: 3

Post Malone’s “Goodbyes” featuring Young Thug

Camila Cabello’s “Havana” featuring Young Thug