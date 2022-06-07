DDG Arrested on Felony Charge

UPDATE (June 8):

DDG was reportedly arrested for felony gun possession. According to TMZ, the rapper was pulled over in a Lamborghini for reckless driving. Police searched the vehicle and discovered a concealed handgun, which lead to his arrest for felony possession of a concealed weapon.

ORIGINAL STORY (June 7):

DDG spent a night in jail after recently being arrested for a felony in Los Angeles.

The Pontiac, Mich. native, born Darryl Granberry, was taken into custody around 9:30 p.m. PST on Monday (June 6), according to police documents obtained by XXL. He was booked into the Van Nuys Jail a couple hours later. DDG, 24, was released this morning (June 7), around 4 a.m., after paying a $35,000 bond. His next court date is scheduled for June 28.

The details surrounding the arrest are scarce as of press time. On the same day as his arrest, DDG posted a promotion on Instagram for a new release called "Storyteller," which is slated to drop on Friday (June 10). XXL has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department and DDG's team for comment.

DDG was recently in the hip-hop headlines for something less consequential. Back in April, he caught heat on social media for claiming today's rappers are "10x better" than the ones from yesteryear.

"Today’s rappers are 10x better than the rappers back in the today.. Respectfully," he tweeted. "I respect the older generation of hiphop, but this generation creativity on another level fr. Hip Hop ain’t never been the number 1 genre until NOW," he added in a follow-up post.

The former YouTube star-turned-rapper released his debut album, Valedictorian, in November of 2019. His most recent project, Die 4 Respect, hosted by producer OG Parker, came out last March and features guest appearances from YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Yachty, 42 Dugg, PnB Rock, Coi Leray, Blueface and others.