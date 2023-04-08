Blueface to Fight TikToker Ed Matthews in Boxing Match, Matthews Insults Chrisean Rock

Blueface is ready to get back in the boxing ring. This time the California rapper is stepping into the square circle to fight TikTokker Ed Matthews who insulted Blue's girlfriend.

On Friday (April 7), Blueface appeared in a video for IFN Boxing confirming that he is fighting British TikTok sensation, Ed Matthews. In the clip, the "Thotiana" rapper confirmed that he's fighting Matthews and said, "I don't know who the f**k is that guy," before stating that they call with the check and he's ready to scrap with the TikToker.

Blueface then went on his Twitter account to deliver more wolf tickets.

"My fight is April 22nd in London idk who the guy is but it don’t even matter fr look out," he tweeted.

"I own a restaurant I box I manage a artist I do music I EP my own show on zues an onlyfans the goal is to have 7 sources of income earned income capital gain interest income dividend income rental income business income royalty income."

Ed Matthews caught wind of his video and responded on his TikTok account. In the brief clip, Matthews appears gleefully ready to jump into the boxing ring with Blueface. He also insulted rapper's pregnant Chrisean Rock.

"[Laughs] On god, your girl is going to be holding my wood straight after I put you on your ass, boy. Twenty-second of April late notice," he said in the video. In the caption, he wrote, "@chriseanrockbaby im gon be yo daddy."

Blueface is not new to boxing. In July 2021, the 26-year-old rapper won his debut fight at Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 19 and got into another fight with a fan who jumped in the ring afterward.

Ed Matthews is no slouch in the boxing ring either, according to UK's The Sun.

May the best man win.

Watch TikTokker Ed Matthews Confirm Boxing Match With Blueface Below