Blueface Signs Chrisean Rock to His Label Milf Music

It looks like Blueface has a new artist on his budding label Milf Music. The Los Angeles rapper shared a video seemingly announcing that Chrisean Rock is signed to his label.

Blueface Signs Chrisean Rock to Milf Music

On Sunday (Sept. 17), Blueface shared on his Instagram Story a video of Chrisean Rock squibbling "Milf Music Forever!" and adding her John Hancock on a white piece of paper. When Blue points his phone camera at Rock she quickly swats it away. You can watch the brief clip below.

It's unclear if Rock, who recently gave birth to Blue's newborn son, Chrisean Jesus Malone Jr., is signed to his label Milf Music, but she would be a perfect fit.

Blueface also hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, and revealed that Rock is an artist on his label while addressing the haters.

"I don't know how to be a deadbeat I'm sorry I can’t live up to you guys bad dad expectations," he tweeted. "I signed both my baby mommas I guess I'm the problem."

Blueface Launches Milf Music With His Flagship Artist

Back in June, Blueface announced the launch of his new record label, Milf Music, which will only sign female artists who are mothers.

"Milf Music is officially the label," Blue said in a video that was posted on social media. "I'm only signing women with children. Your BD [baby daddy] is your only reference that I can use. If he don’t vouch for you, I ain't f***ing with you. You don’t have to be a rapper. I just need to see star quality in you."

Surprisingly, Blueface added that talent isn't a requirement to be signed to his label. "I'll write the song for you. I'll write the music for you," he said. "It's all about money. Follow Milf Music if you're interested."

As of now, Blueface's other baby mother, Jaiydn Alexis, is his flagship artist.

Watch Blueface Reveal That He Signed Chrisean Rock to Milf Music Below