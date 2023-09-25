Chrisean Rock Goes Off on Blueface for Posting Their Newborn Son’s Genitals

Chrisean Rock broke down in tears in response to her son's genitals being posted on Blueface's social media.

Chrisean Rock Reacts to Photo of Son's Genitals Being Posted on X

On Monday (Sept. 24), Chrisean Rock went on Instagram Live to address the viral photo posted on Blueface's X account showing their newborn son's herniated genitals.

"I'm thinking he just mad about me not singing to MILF Music, for real," Chrisean Rock told her IG followers. "I only did the video just to be cool with him. Because I know the type of people he is. If you not cool with him, he gon' try to play those bitter roles. Start using court, and lawyers and CPS. I'm cool...on anything you on."

She continued: "But when it got to the nitty gritty of changing the name, I couldn't change the name. I don't want to. When it got to the nitty gritty to sign paperwork with MILF Music, I don't want to. I didn't do it. And then, when he want my checks back into his name, I didn't want to do it. So, you post a picture of my son for clout. Why are you posting our son, bro?" she added before breaking down in tears.

In a follow-up video, she continued to blast Blueface.

"Posting your son hernia. For who to laugh at?" she questioned. "This is an innocent child, bro. You f**ked up. That's all I gotta say, you f**ked up. And it's crazy, I got cool with you thinking it was gon' save us. It just made you worse."

Blueface Faces Backlash for Photo of His Newborn Son's Genital

On Sunday (Sept. 24), a photo of Blueface and Chrisean's son's genitals was shared on Blueface's X account, after Chrisean reportedly missed a doctor's appointment to address the issue. The since-deleted photo was captioned, "This what my son d**k look like and she worried about me and lil baby c*ck like bih get our son c*ck right then do what you want."

Blueface faced backlash for the photo, with some people calling for his arrest. On Monday, he claimed his phone was stolen and his account was hacked.

See Chrisean Rock's response to her son's genitals being posted on Blueface's social media below.

Watch Chrisean Rock's Emotional Reaction