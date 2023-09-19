Chrisean Rock says she and Blueface have made amends for the sake of their newborn child and explained how they were able to peacefully reunite.

Chrisean Rock Airs Out Exactly What Happened With Blueface for Them to Reconnect

On Tuesday (Sept. 19), Chrisean Rock took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to say that she and Blue had finally come to a mutual understanding about how to move forward as a family. The tweets came following days of drama between Rock, Blueface and his other children's mother Jaidyn Alexis.

"I asked blue to let me run the fade he said everybody gotta agree she scared fr so i'ma just pull up so they can meet my son f**k the fade for now," Rock wrote, seemingly referring to Alexis. "I don't want yo bd I just wan get the bs out the way. It's milfmusic ion fw 3way relationship shit but I can fw the family part."

Rock went on to say that after days of turmoil, she had finally found "peace," and said that she and Blueface "love each other."

"I got peace....My son good...don't need nothing but me n blue love each other so much we purposefully hurt each other because we became toxic af," she continued in a separate tweet. "I woke up today n I'm not toxic I'm someones mom n my baby Daddy gotta grow up cuz I hadda gro up. N jaidyn gotta be mature."

Chrisean Rock then clarified that while her and Blue aren't officially back together, they're working to heal for the sake of their baby Chrisean Jesus Malone.

"Nobody using any body but s**t is what it is. We family," she wrote on X. " The bitter immature s**t is stopping the real bag n blue a genius fr at the end of the day. N***as can agree n disagree n keep s**t pushin fr. Nobody back together we gotta fix s**t first n heal properly n become best friends again time and God will do the rest. I appreciate you blue and I'm sorry. But n***as human."

An X user named @JulieanneGilch1 then asked a follow-up question to Rock, inquiring as to whether Blueface also apologized for his role in the recent mayhem.

"He did," Rock stated.

Read More: Blueface Disses Lil Baby on New Song Following Chrisean Rock Drama

Jaidyn Alexis' X Rant

Blueface and Chrisean Rock's mutual understanding comes a few days after the former's on-again, off-again girlfriend Jaidyn Alexis criticized Rock at length on X. She did so after hearing the news that Blueface had signed Chrisean Rock to his M.I.L.F. Music record label. In turn, Alexis called Blueface a "narcissist, a liar and a weirdo."

"My new manager would never," Jaidyn tweeted. "Who's watching the baby?" she added in a follow-up post. "A dead beat and shooting a music video or in studio for fun is different but go off I know y'all need the clout. My [baby daddy] an opp sorry to disappoint y'all. He's a narcissist, a liar and a weirdo."

"They only believed in u [because] u had some to show for it," she continued, "I worked two jobs and walked to work while he sat n sold weed at my momma house. Cut the s**t on me."

Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis share two children together, including a son. Earlier this month, Chrisean Rock gave birth to Blueface's child, a son she named Chrisean Jesus Malone.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Posts Adorable Photo of Blueface Napping With Their Baby Boy

Check out Chrisean Rock's tweets about making amends with Blueface below.