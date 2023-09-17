Chrisean Rock Posts Adorable Photos of Blueface Napping With Their Baby Boy

Chrisean Rock has posted several photos of Blueface napping with their newborn baby boy, and they are adorable.

Chrisean Rock Shares Cute Photos of Blueface and Baby Boy Napping

On Sunday (Sept. 17), Chrisean Rock posted photos on Chrisean Jesus Malone Jr.'s Instagram page of Blueface napping with their newborn baby boy. In the IG photo carousel, the Los Angeles rapper is seen sleeping while cradling Chrisean Jr., who is wrapped in a warm gray blanket.

The caption reads, "Daddy and I @bluefasebabyy [dizzying star emoji] [heart hands emoji]."

It appears that Chrisean Rock is running her baby boy's IG page, which was the subject of ire from Blue who felt the newborn was too young to have a social media account.

Blueface Responds to Critics Who Think He's a Deadbeat Dad

Meanwhile, Blueface recently responded to critics who think the "Thotiana" rapper is going to be a deadbeat dad to Chrisean's baby.

"I don't know how to be a deadbeat I’m sorry I can’t live up to you guys bad dad expectations," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday (Sept. 17).

"I signed both my baby mommas I guess I'm the problem," he added.

Blueface might be referring to his record label, MLF Music, whose label roster are mothers with children. His flagship artist is his other baby's mother, Jaiydn Alexis.

Peep Blueface's adorable father and baby photos below.

Check Out Chrisean Rock's Photos of Blueface Napping With Their Baby Boy Below