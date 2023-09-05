Chrisean Rock Shares First Photo of Her Newborn Son With Blueface

Chrisean Rock recently shared on Instagram the first photo of her newborn son with Blueface.

Chrisean Rock Shares First Image of Her and Blueface's Newborn Son

On Tuesday (Sept. 5), Chrisean Rock hopped on Instagram and shared the first picture of her and Blueface's 1-day-old son, Chrisean Malone Jr., which can be seen below. In the flick, the Baltimore rapper holds up Chrisean Malone Jr.'s head while he sleeps peacefully. Underneath the new picture, the 23-year-old rapper expressed her gratitude for having a safe delivery.

"1day old [four sad emojis]," Chrisean Rock captioned the post below. "Heavensent you healthy and so handsome beyond grateful [two sad emojis] [dizzy emoji]. My baby boy so blessed [sad emoji] thank you Jesus."

When Was Chrisean Malone Jr. Born?

On Sept. 3, Chrisean Rock gave birth to her baby with Blueface. The reality TV star named her and Blueface's son after herself. The Baltimore rhymer's full name is Chrisean Malone. Blueface wasn't present during Chrisean Malone Jr.'s birth.

On Sept. 4, Chrisean Rock logged onto Twitter and wrote in a since-deleted tweet that she wanted to protect her son from Blue's maliciousness and envy.

"I simply ain’t invite him I went to my city to have my child," Rock wrote in the tweet below. "None of you weird ass ppl ain’t finna be around my son I’m all he got I'ma do everything I can to protect him from hate and jealousy or anything."

Blueface Bashes Newborn Son's Name

A few hours before Chrisean Rock shared an image of her and Blueface's newborn son, Blueface hopped on Twitter and criticized their baby's name in a since-deleted tweet. In the now-removed post, Blue stated that he feels bad for his son for being named after Chrisean. Additionally, he claimed that she impulsively came up with their newborn child's name.

"I actually feel bad for my son at this point he's a junior to his mom," Blueface typed in the tweet below. "He don't gotta be named after me but atleast put some thought into it."

Blueface continued: "That was some quick last minute....what do you want to name him uhm just write down [Chrisean] Malone smh."

Look at Chrisean Rock and Blueface's bundle of joy below.

