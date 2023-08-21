Chrisean Rock Receives Backlash for Video of Her Smoking While Pregnant

It seems that Chrisean Rock is receiving a lot of backlash for a video that allegedly shows her smoking while pregnant.

Pregnant Chrisean Rock Receives Backlash for Smoking Video

On Monday (Aug. 21), Twitter user @coreyletterman posted a video which features Chrisean Rock on Sunday's episode of the reality television show Crazy in Love smoking in the kitchen while arguing with Blueface. In the clip, Rock is puffing on what appears to be a joint and she's blowing billows of smoke out of her mouth.

It is uncertain when the footage was filmed, but smoking while pregnant is a big no-no as it's harmful to the fetus and should be avoided. Fans who saw the show jumped on Twitter to express their displeasure with Rock smoking while pregnant.

Read More: Blueface Claims He Was Sent by God to Chrisean Rock

Fans Are Not Happy With Chrisean Rock Allegedly Smoking During Her Pregnancy

Many fans were dumbfounded that Chrisean Rock would allow herself to be filmed smoking while she is pregnant.

"I can’t believe Chrisean Rock just smoking weed while she months pregnant on tv for the world to see," tweeted one person.

Another person wrote: "Not Chrisean Rock triggered the mandated reporter in me smoking dat fat ass wood 5 months pregnant on National Television [weary face emoji, calling person emoji]!!"

A third person noted that in California it's not a criminal matter if a woman is smoking weed during her pregnancy. However, she double down and added that she wouldn't do if she was carrying her first born.

"Sis said it's not illegal so imma turn up [cry laughing emoji] Still wouldn't try this with my 1st child #Chrisean smoking on Crazy in love," the fan tweeted.

https://twitter.com/frTanay/status/1693446832410522106

Read More: Chrisean Rock Rolls Blunt While Pregnant on IG Live With GloRilla

Check out the controversial video of Chrisean Rock possibly smoking below.

Watch Chrisean Rock Appear to Be Smoking While Pregnant Below

Read More Reactions to the Video of Chrisean Rock Allegedly Smoking While She's Pregnant