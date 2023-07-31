Blueface and Chrisean Rock Fire Back at Each Other on Twitter Over Lying and Controlling Money

Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s tumultuous relationship may have come to an end, but now the former couple appears to be at odds after slinging disses at each other online.

Blueface and Chrisean Rock Go Back and Forth on Twitter

The Twitter dispute between Blueface and Chrisean was apparently ignited on Thursday (July 27) when the Los Angeles rapper opted to post a subliminal tweet.

“Life is so much better now my b***h listen fr,” Blueface wrote. While he doesn’t name-drop, it can be presumed that he is referring to the mother of his two children, Jaidyn Alexis. He then typed, "House clean laundry done breakfast ready this more my speed fr."

Chrisean Rock Accuses Blueface of Trying to Control Her Money

Chrisean went on to enter the conversation, appearing to address her ex and the father of her not-yet-born child. She said, "What’s more my speed is putting my own money in my own bank account instead of a ungrateful b***h n***a account telling me everyday I don’t have money wen I make money . I stopped listening to a manipulator and stopped making excuses for him n started choosing Chrisean."

A short time later, Blueface went back onto Twitter and said, "Idk y I’m being tweeted about all of a sudden. Just relax focus on yourself keep getting yo money have yo baby you blessed you don’t owe nobody none what’s the matter now ?"

Chrisean continued to defend herself against Blue's tweets, writing, "Wen that mean s**t u started doing I just fell back." She followed up on Sunday (July 30), saying, "I love dealing with people on my terms dat compromising s**t ain’t it wen u a boss I been the most stress free I ever been . I got my lor starker here n there . I got my best friends close asf n I got freedom to be dat b***h 24/7."

Blueface Accuses Chrisean Rock of Lying

Quipping back at Chrisean, Blue typed, "When that lie detector test episode drop you guys will understand y I demoted chrisean to side bih yo main bih gotta keep it even when it hurts the position I’m in my main gotta listen over a jail call if need be it’s a lot of assets involved I can’t depend on no liar." He went on to say, "But I will let you guy’s sympathies an feel bad for her for todays episode poor baby. I can get over the truth but I could never get over a lie."

Tensions heightened when the topic of cheating was brought into the fold. Chrisean fired off a tweet, which said, "What side b***h ? if u had b***hes n I had n***as I say it was a regular toxic situation …we fell out cuz I separated my checks. We fell out cuz I don’t want you controlling me 'you ain’t my b***h if I can’t control u' it was coo till u started saying only u can cheat."

She continued, "You wanted to f**k with other b***hes I never was yours I just loved you for a season of my life that’s all. You wanted to do u so I did me simple. Then I got tired of tht so I went on bout my way fr I rather make bread alone then with someone that ain’t really with me. You tweeting because you are blocked no more coochie for u blue it ain’t yo p***y no more b***h . I don’t wan f**k with u wen u wan f**k with me I wan f**k with u only wen I wan f**k with u so f**k u yo b***h a** called 5times from no caller ID."

Chrisean went on to inform Blue that she'll unblock him once their child is born.

Blueface Shares His Thoughts on Cheating

Blueface quickly offered what appears to be a response to Chrisean: "I can deal with a female that cheat I been cheated on plenty of times s**t I cheat on every bih I been wit but tell the truth is all I ask you can’t be a cheater lier thief snitch manipulator lose an not listen or be coachable like come on cuz shorten the list or be replaced." He added thereafter, "These females gone lay wit me regardless."

Although Blueface and Chrisean Rock don't seem to be on the best of terms these days, hopefully things simmer down as they prepare for the birth of their child.

See Blueface and Chrisean Rock's Full Twitter Dispute Below