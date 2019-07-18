Blueface Says He’s the Best Lyricist in Hip-Hop

Blueface is getting a lot of attention with his off-kilter delivery and his underrated sense of humor, but he thinks he should be getting more praise for his lyrical abilities.

On Thursday (July 18), the 2019 XXL Freshman hopped on his Instagram Live and made the bold claim that he’s the “best lyricist” in the rap game.

"Hey cuz, that’s on my mama and my sis, I’m the best lyricist in the muthafuckin' game, bro,” he attested. “I might not have the best flow, sound...but when it comes to wordplay, cuz, come on bro.”

The 2019 XXL Freshman class then offered an example of his unique wordplay as proof to his claim. “I’m at the Ritz Carlton hotel blowin’ zips/This is a non-smoking room/But can no ho tell me shit/’Cause bitch, I’m the shit,” he raps in the video.

Of course, Blueface’s boastful claims will certainly spark a debate on social media among rap purists and the California rapper’s fans. But at this point he's probably used to hateful comments so he probably won’t be fazed by potentially heated reactions.

Recently, Blueface rapped about throwing out his mother and sister from his home. The untitled song features the "Thotiana" creator spitting bars about kicking his family members to the curb.

“'Cause bitch, I'm the shit, on my mama and my sis/Had to kick my own blood out, they must've forgot I was a Crip,” Blueface spit.

You can watch Blueface's declaration of being the best lyricist in the rap game below.