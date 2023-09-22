Chrisean Rock has responded to the backlash she received after a viral video showed her not supporting her and Blueface's newborn baby's head while in Walmart.

Chrisean Rock Responds to Parenting Criticism After Viral Walmart Video

On Friday (Sept. 22), Chrisean Rock hopped on Instagram Live to respond to backlash she's experienced in the wake of a viral video that shows her not supporting her newborn baby's head while in Walmart. Rock admitted in the lengthy IG Live PSA that she's "overwhelmed" and said it was a mistake to not support her son's head. However, she also wishes people offered to help her rather than just take out their phones.

"When you're a mother you get overwhelmed and so much be going on for real in your head," Rock began. "So I'm at Walmart and s**t. Two carts full, they're getting the carts together and s**t. I'm trying to take the baby out of the thing. The girl that's recording, you could have at least said, 'Do you need help?' You recording me because I'm famous, it's annoying. But you're recording me instead of helping me. That's one thing. Two, I'm a beginner. There's a lot going on. I have my dog. It's just a lot going on."

She went on to say that she tries to be "very considerate" of Blueface's busy schedule, and often offers to run errands and pick up the slack.

"I have a baby," she said. "Why he not asking me, 'What's up what we gotta do with this house?' He not asking me none of that. He's really trying to stay out of it like I got a n***a doing it for me. And I respect him, so I don't have a n***a doing s**t for me right now. But what do I look like? Struggling in Walmart like that? You feel me?...All of that is on me. All of that is on me. I probably could have took my time more. But bruh I swear to God all day I'm running errands."

Read More: Chrisean Rock Airs Out Exactly What Happened With Blueface for Them to Reconnect

Blueface Responds to Viral Video

Blueface went on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday (Sept. 21) to respond to Chrisean Rock's behavior shortly after the viral video dropped. He simply agreed with people's reactions, and said he too was "surprised."

"Trust me I'm just as surprised as y'all," Blueface wrote.

Blueface's Mom Has Also Called Out Chrisean Rock

Rock's response comes after Blueface's mother Karlissa Saffold shared her two cents on the matter on Instagram Live on Thursday (Sept. 21). Saffold also called out Rock for not supporting her grandchild's head.

"Got my goddamn baby in the grocery store with the goddamn s**t folded over, and he doing the backbend like he in goddamn gymnastics already," Saffold snapped on Instagram Live.

The backlash came after a video showed Chrisean Rock wandering around Walmart with her dog and her newborn baby Chrisean Jesus Malone. The baby was improperly strapped into a harness, and the child's neck and back can be seen bent all the way backward.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Is Going to Name Herself After Blueface Now

Watch Chrisean Rock's response to the viral Walmart video below.

Watch Chrisean Rock's Response to Viral Walmart Video