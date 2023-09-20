Chrisean Rock Is Going to Name Her Son After Blueface Now

Chrisean Rock is now going to name her son after Blueface.

Chrisean Rock Is Changing Her and Blueface's Son's Name After Naming the Child After Herself

On Wednesday (Sept. 20), Chrisean Rock hit up Instagram Live to show off her new home and in the process, made the interesting revelation that she's going to be changing her and Blueface's newborn son's name after initially naming the baby after herself.

"Yes, n***a, I'm changing his name," Chrisean Rock explains in the video below as she responds to Instagram Live viewers. "Yes, I'm changing his name. I gotta accept it, too. I was f****n' with Chrisean Malone but then I realized Malone is not... It's not about to be that."

Why Is Chrisean Rock Now Naming Her Son After Blueface?

After saying that Blueface "is not a deadbeat," Chrisean Rock apparently decides on the spot that she's ready to change the child's name from Chrisean Malone Jr. to Jonathan Jamall Porter Jr. in honor of the baby boy's father.

"I want it to be Jonathan Jamall Porter Jr." Chrisean says. "He has two sons but he don't got a junior yet. I don't like it. I don't like it like that. It's kind of mean. I'm telling you, I can't stay mean forever. I'm a very forgiving person. Plus, that's my baby daddy."

Blueface and Chrisean Rock Appear to be Back Together

The news of Chrisean Rock now naming her son after Blueface comes just days after the two apparently have rekindled their romance despite the often-toxic couple being on the outs in the weeks since the child was born. Much to the dismay of Jaidyn Alexis, the mother of Blueface's other two children, the Los Angeles rapper signed Chrisean to his MILF Music record label on Sept. 17.

In the series of video clips below, watch Chrisean Rock explain why she's going to change her son's name from Chrisean Malone Jr. to Jonathan Jamal Porter Jr.

Chrisean Rock Explains Why She's Naming Her Son After Blueface