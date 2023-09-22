Blueface’s Mom Goes Off on Chrisean Rock for Not Supporting Newborn Baby’s Head in Viral Video

Blueface's mom is sounding off about the viral video of Chrisean Rock improperly holding the couple's newborn baby.

Blueface Mom Weighs in on Viral Video of Chrisean Carelessly Holding Newborn

On Thursday (Sept. 21), Karlissa Saffold hopped on social media to address the disturbing video of Chrisean Rock at Walmart carelessly holding her and Blueface's newborn baby in position where the child's back and neck are bent back awkwardly.

"Got my goddamn baby in the grocery store with the goddamn s**t folded over, and he doing the backbend like he in goddamn gymnastics already," Saffold snapped in the video below.

"I don't like none of them muthaf**kas," she added. "Cali's first baby daddy, her husband, none of the raggedy muthaf**kas. They couldn't even lift up more weights than me. I don't know why my kids out here running around with goddamn weirdos...People who write on themselves is at the Walmart," she continued. "What was wrong with the Stater Bros. or Target? The muthaf**kas who write on themselves wasn't gon' be in there and pull out the camera and make you look stupid."

The Video That Sparked Backlash

On Thursday, video of Chrisean Rock went viral that showed her in Walmart with her newborn baby Chrisean Jesus Malone improperly placed in a harness, leaving the child's back and neck in a precarious position.

