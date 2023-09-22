Blueface Says He Can’t Micromanage Chrisean Rock After Video of Her Carelessly Carrying Their Baby Goes Viral

Blueface is breaking his silence after video of Chrisean Rock carelessly carrying their newborn baby with no neck support has had the internet going nuts.

Blueface Reacts to Viral Chrisean Rock Walmart Video

On Friday (Sept. 22), Blueface finally spoke out after Chrisean Rock was the topic of discussion for a video that has gone viral of Rock carrying their baby in Walmart with no neck support on Thursday (Sept. 21).

"My last tweet had none to do with the Walmart video," Blueface typed in the tweets below, in reference to a previous post where he wrote: "I'm just as surprised as y'all." "My last tweet was about the apology an nice things she said about me on live as far as the Walmart video aye man she gone do her an I can’t micromanage her an the baby yall said I was doing to much so I backed off she gone be ok."

He continued, "I notice whenever she in the hot seat about a bad decision she make she blame me for some reason even if I’m not there like if I were to be honest y you take the dog to Walmart anyway shopping for your house with your new born dog added extra to your plate for nothing."

In his final post on the matter Blueface added, "I know she going thru some an it’s not easy no hood harder then parent hood so I’m not gone be mean to her no more cuz her mental state determines how my son day goes let’s just encourage her to be more accountable an responsible this time around come on rock we got this I’m here."

Blueface's Mom Reacts to Viral Video

On Thursday, Blueface's mother Karlissa Saffold responded to the video on social media.

"Got my goddamn baby in the grocery store with the goddamn s**t folded over, and he doing the backbend like he in goddamn gymnastics already," Saffold snapped in the video below.

Chrisean Rock Sounds Off on Criticism

Chrisean Rock has also spoken out on the matter. In a Instagram Live on Friday, Rock sounded off on the criticism.

"When you're a mother you get overwhelmed and so much be going on for real in your head," Rock said in part. "So I'm at Walmart and s**t. Two carts full, they're getting the carts together and s**t. I'm trying to take the baby out of the thing. The girl that's recording, you could have at least said, 'Do you need help?'"

