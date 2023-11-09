Chris Brown Posts Cryptic Instagram Message, Everyone Thinks It’s to Omarion for Saying He Was Interested in Dating Karrueche Tran Before Chris

Chris Brown recently posted a cryptic message on Instagram that people believe is aimed at Omarion for saying he wanted to date CB's ex Karrueche Tran before Chris.

Chris Brown Disses Unnamed Person on Instagram

On Wednesday (Nov. 8), Chris Brown hopped on his Instagram Story to relay a pointed message to an unnamed person who the crooner briefly goes in on.

"Mannnn... If you don't get your lame a*s on somewhere," Breezy wrote. "N***az be reaching for the starsz."

Chris Brown Post Follows Omarion Interview That Addresses Chris

Chris Brown's comments come on the heels of Omarion's interview on Hollywood Unlocked's The Jason Lee Show, which debuted on Wednesday. During the episode, Omarion recalled having interest in Karrueche Tran before Chris got with her. Lee asked O about an instance at a party where the singer and Karrueche Tran appeared to be feeling each other only for Tran to pop out with Brown a short time later.

"Come on now, you got to be unbothered," Omarion joked around the 26-minute mark of the interview below. "I don't know what happened," he added.

Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran dated off and on from 2010 to 2015.

Fans Convinced Chris Brown Is Responding to Omarion

Fans on social media believe Chris Brown's post is a direct response to Omarion's statements on TJLS.

"Chris brown calling omarion lame is FUNNY ASF because it's true," one person on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted.

"If this ninja Chris Brown message is towards Omarion my man’s needs to chill. Lol. It’s NOT outlandish to think they shared a vibe the same night they all met," someone else posted.

"Omarion says he was interested in Karreuche before Chris got with her and then Chris brown responded telling him to shut his lame a*s up," another tweet reads.

Omarion Responds to Reaction to Interview

Omarion has appeared to respond reactions to his Jason Lee interview. The former B2K band member shared a clip from the interview where he talks about still having love for Chris Brown.

"If we are honest with ourselves, we have to admit that sometimes our assumptions and preconceived notions are wrong, and therefore, our interpretation of events is incorrect," he captioned the post. "Don’t treat people how they treat you. Teach people how to treat you & always remember…Doing nothing is very hard to do… you never know when you’re finished."

Check out Chris Brown's cryptic post and reactions from people who believe he is dissing Omarion below.

