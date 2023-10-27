Chris Brown Sued for Allegedly Beating Producer with Tequila Bottle in Club – Report

Chris Brown has been sued by a man who alleged the R&B singer beat him unconscious in a London nightclub.

Chris Brown Faces New Lawsuit for Allegedly Beating Producer with Tequila Bottle in Club - Report

On Friday (Oct. 27), TMZ reported that a man named Abe Diaw is suing Brown, claiming the Indigo singer clocked him over the head with a bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila at the TAPE nightclub in London back in February. The lawsuit reportedly says that Diaw accused Brown of dealing "crushing blows" to the back of his head until he was unconscious, and then continued to beat him. Diaw claimed to have been hospitalized as a result of the incident, claiming he sustained torn ligaments and cuts on his head.

Diaw also said he's in the music industry and has been an affiliate of Brown's for seven years. He added surveillance footage of the assault has been obtained by London police, and that he can easily identify Chris in the video.

Chris Brown Sued for Unpaid Popeyes Chicken Loan

The latest legal woe for the singer comes after he was additionally sued by City National Bank on Sept. 23 for not making good on a $2 million loan. According to court documents obtained by The Blast, CNB said they gave $2 million to Breezy and other investors, including The-Dream, to purchase two Popeyes locations in 2018. However, CNB Says the loan has yet to be repaid.

