Chris Brown Accused of Punching, Kicking Music Producer at Club – Report

Chris Brown is being accused of punching and kicking a music producer at a London club.

According to a report in the U.K's The Sun, published on Saturday (April 1), a man, who asked not to be identified, alleged that Chris Brown hit him with a bottle and then was punched and kicked by the singer at The Tape club in London back in February. "It was him who hit me," the alleged victim reportedly told the newspaper.

The alleged victim, who claimed to be a music producer, told The Sun that Brown allegedly started the fight. However, the person didn't elaborate further on what prompted the altercation.

"He hit me over the head two or three times," the person reportedly told the publication.

It's unclear if the victim alleged Brown repeatedly hit him over the head with a bottle or with his fists.

"My knee collapsed as well. He's [Chris Brown] making out it was one of his entourage but it was him," the alleged victim said to The Sun, adding, "It's now in the hands of my solicitor [lawyer] and I can't comment further."

According to the publication, Brown offered to voluntarily meet with the London police but never showed up for questioning. The Metropolitan Police declined to comment as the investigation is still ongoing.

Meanwhile, the producer was hospitalized for undisclosed injuries and reportedly needed crutches to walk when he was discharged.

XXL has reached out to Chris Brown's reps, as well as the Tape Club in London for comment.