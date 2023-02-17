Chris Brown Asks Where’s Cancel Culture for White Artists as Fans Bring Up His Assault on Rihanna

Chris Brown has had enough of seemingly being cancel culture's No. 1 target and recently lashed out on Instagram.

Chris Brown's name has been trending on Twitter off and on for the last two days after people were outraged when Chloe Bailey announced her upcoming single with the Virginia crooner, "How Does It Feel." Breezy has been mum, but on Friday (Feb. 17), he decided to respond when 3LW singer Kiely Williams blasted him on Twitter.

"Let him come out with his own record—so genius, so captivating that it makes us all forget HE BEATS WOMEN," tweeted Kiely Williams on Thursday (Feb. 16) "He can’t so he wont. So what does he do? He slowly creeps back into the mainstream by getting small nods for features on Black Women’s merit. Black women who are more talented, more worthy, but give him the okay. I am swatting the fucking air [right now] Garbage."

Chris Brown fired back at the singer on his Instagram Story.

"I’m getting kinda tied of ya broken promithis promithis," began Chris Brown, poking fun at the 3LW singer's lisp. "Obviously, you are at a point in your life where either you are very broke or broken. The fact you think you have to speak negatively about me makes you look so lame. Your life and career must suck right now. Minding your business would’ve been best. But I guess you don’t have a business or a real job that makes you financially stable. I feel more embarrassed for you and your actual maturity."

In a follow-up post he added, "If y’all still hate me for a mistake I made as a 17-year-old, please kiss my whole entire ass. I’m fucking 33. I’m so tired of y’all running wit this narrative. You weird ass niggas are the same ones that tune in every week to see Blueface and Chrisean beat the fuck out each other in front the world. But that’s ok? It’s entertainment? All y’all can suck my dick, disrespectfully."

From there, the "Under the Influence" singer called cancel culture and his detractors to task for not having the same energy for White celebs who have committed heinous acts.

"Where are the cancel culture with these white artist that date underage women, beat the fuck out their wives, giving bitches AIDS?" Chris Brown continued. "Oh, that’s right. They are your buddies. No more fake love from me. Stay out my way or get ran over. Simple as that. None of you, and I mean none of you niggas, can fuck wit me."

Additionally, Chris Brown shared multiple images and headlines of White celebrities who’ve been the subject of controversies similar to that of his and Rihanna’s past. He posted photos of Charlie Sheen, Mel Gibson and Ozzy Osbourne, among many others.

He wasn't done with Williams. He found and posted an old tweet of the girl group singer expressing interest in "diving into" Blueface and Chrisean's volatile relationship.

"Doing an exploratory dive into Blueface and Chrisean because I need to see some mess that’s not mine,” tweeted Kiely Williams back in January. “Clips and YouTube recommendations welcome."

Chris Brown has been trying to shake his bad reputation since he assaulted Rihanna during an argument when they were dating in 2009. In 2020, Rihanna revealed that she'd forgiven Chris but that hasn't stopped the public from offering their opinions.

See Fans Reacting to Chris Brown's New Song With Chloe Bailey and His Response Below

Chris Brown Asks Where's Cancel Culture for White Artists as Fans Bring Up His Past Abuse Against Rihanna chrisbrownofficial/Instagram loading...

Chris Brown Asks Where's Cancel Culture for White Artists as Fans Bring Up His Past Abuse Against Rihanna chrisbrownofficial/Instagram loading...

Chris Brown Asks Where's Cancel Culture for White Artists as Fans Bring Up His Past Abuse Against Rihanna chrisbrownofficial/Instagram loading...

Chris Brown Asks Where's Cancel Culture for White Artists as Fans Bring Up His Past Abuse Against Rihanna chrisbrownofficial/Instagram loading...

Chris Brown reacts to backlash chrisbrownofficial/Instagram loading...