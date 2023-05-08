Chris Brown is addressing video that shows him in a confrontation backstage at the 2023 Lovers & Friends Festival.

On Sunday night (May 7), Chris Brown finally broke his silence after reportedly being in at least two skirmishes over the weekend in Las Vegas, one of which was captured on camera.

"Y'all been geeked all weekend. Y'all dragging it now," Chris Brown wrote in the comment section of a blog post about the incident. He went on to explain his side of the story. "It was mad people back stage and security was trying to clear everyone off the stage. People started pushing back. I intervened to let them know my child was back there. So y'all can keep your narrative."

The incident reportedly happened backstage during Missy Elliott's set at the Sin City festival on May 6. Video shows Chris Brown yelling with a group of men backstage at the concert. Several men hold the Virginia singer back while he aggressively argues with another group of men.

Chris Brown has yet to address him reportedly fighting Usher the night before the festival incident. According to reports, Chris Brown became irate with Teyana Taylor's presence at his star-studded 34th birthday party at Skate Rock City in Las Vegas on (May 5). Breezy reportedly felt some type of way about Taylor backing out of performing with him at his canceled Michael Jackson tribute at the 2022 American Music Awards. Usher stepped in, which led to him and Chris arguing.

Usher, who was hosting the event, is said to have later approached Breezy outside the venue about the incident. Things allegedly escalated to the point of Chris' crew pouncing on Usher and bloodying his nose. Both artists performed the following day at Usher's Lovers & Friends Festival, with Usher having no visible signs of being beaten up.

See Chris Brown Addressing Video Showing Him in a Confrontation at the Lovers & Friends Festival in Los Vegas Below