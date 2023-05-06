Chris Brown and Usher Fight Allegedly Started Over Teyana Taylor

More details have emerged following reports that Chris Brown and his crew allegedly jumped Usher at his birthday party event in Las Vegas.

According to several gossip websites, including LoveBScott.com, Chris Brown and Usher's fight allegedly started over Teyana Taylor. Apparently, Brown was upset at seeing Taylor at his party and wanted her to leave.

Their discord reportedly stemmed from Brown's canceled performance at the 2022 American Music Awards back in November where he was scheduled to perform a Michael Jackson tribute. Taylor was supposedly set to appear in the performance but backed out at the last minute due to other obligations. Ultimately, Brown felt that she was the main reason why his performance got canceled.

So when Breezy saw Taylor at his birthday party, he confronted her to air out his issues with her and then told her to leave. According to reports, Taylor ignored Brown and said he was "on one." Brown became irate and allegedly verbally attacked her. That's when Usher stepped in, which led to an argument between him and Brown. Their disagreement escalated outside of the venue where Usher was allegedly jumped by Brown and his crew.

As previously reported, Chris Brown and his crew reportedly assaulted Usher outside of Skate Rock City in Las Vegas on Friday night (May 5). Breezy was at the venue for his surprise 34th birthday party, which was organized and hosted by Usher, himself. Video would later surfaced of the two singers arguing before their alleged fight.

XXL has reached out to officials at Skate Rock City and Chris Brown's rep for comment.

Meanwhile, Wack 100 expressed his concerns about Chris Brown's behavior during a Clubhouse session. The rap manager said the singer is "out of control" and that one day he's going to run into the "wrong squad" and suffer severe consequences for his behavior. Listen below.

Watch Usher, Mario Sing "Happy Birthday" to Chris Brown and Partygoers Having Fun at His Birthday Party Below