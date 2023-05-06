Video Surfaces of Chris Brown Arguing With Usher Before Alleged Fight – Watch

A video has surfaced of Chris Brown and Usher arguing before their alleged fight transpired last night.

As previously reported, Chris Brown and his crew allegedly assaulted Usher outside of Skate Rock City in Las Vegas on Friday night (May 5). Before the fight, however, it appears that Breezy and Usher got into a heated argument inside the venue.

In the TMZ video that was posted on Saturday (May 6), it shows Usher trying to calm Brown down but he wasn't having it. In the clip, Brown can be heard telling Usher, "I don't care, get the f**k off" and skated away.

According to Hollywood Unlocked, Chris Brown was celebrating his 34th birthday at Skate Rock City, which was organized and hosted by Usher, when he reportedly started acting rudely toward singer-actress Teyana Taylor for unknown reasons. TMZ reports that Brown was trying to talk to Taylor but she was ignoring him, which made the singer angry.

The insider observed that Brown appeared to be "visibly drunk" when he started interacting with Taylor and when she didn't respond, Breezy started yelling at her.

A few guests and Usher tried to intervene but at some point, according to the source, Brown called Usher a "coward" and left the party. The drama escalated outside the venue near Brown's bus when Usher confronted the singer about his behavior. The source told Hollywood Unlocked that a physical altercation occurred between the two men with Usher leaving the scene with a "bloodied nose."

Before the alleged fight, Brown and Usher appeared cordial with each other. In fact, Usher personally sang a version of Stevie Wonder's "Happy Birthday" to Breezy in honor of his 34th birthday. You can watch below.

Neither Chris Brown or Usher have addressed their alleged fight on their social media accounts.

XXL has reached out to officials at Skate Rock City and Chris Brown's rep for comment.

Watch Chris Brown arguing with Usher at His Birthday Party Below