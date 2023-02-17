Blueface Responds to Chris Brown Name-Dropping Blue and Chrisean Rock in Instagram Rant About Abuse

Blueface has responded to being name-dropped by Chris Brown in an Instagram rant about abuse.

On Friday (Feb. 17), Blueface hopped on his Instagram Story to react to Chris Brown bringing him up when CB lashed out about fans constantly bringing up his assault on Rihanna in 2009 and questioned why Blue and Chrisean Rock don't face the same scrutiny.

"Chris Breezy, what’s happening cuz? Look, check it out," began Blueface. "I understand the frustration, fool. Ya know, from me being in the situation. I’m not even going to trip on you ‘cause the message you trying to send is way off. I get it, you know—she hit me, it’s funny, I hit her back, it’s fuck Blueface. So, I totally get it. That be the most irritating thing ever. But, you gotta play the cards that you was dealt."

"You on some ‘But they did it too. Why aren’t you guys telling them anything’ type shit," Blueface continued. "It’s like bro, don’t worry about that, man, you know. We all go do a crime together, we not all going to get the same time together, you hear me? You might get the most amount of time but we might not all say nothing. But we all went and did the crime so we gotta take the time. Ya heard me?"

"You on some, 'You guys are going to give me the most time but they did it too. Like, judge, sentence them,'" Blueface added. "We ain’t got nothing to do with that, bro. Handle your candle, deal with your situation how you deal with it. Only thing I disagree with is you posting all these random White people and me and the bitch, and trying to like distract from your thing, you feel me? You gotta stand on it, cuz. Like if you beat the bitch up, shit, you beat the bitch up. On God"

Earlier today, Bhris Breezy reacted to backlash over his announced new single with Chloe Bailey due to his past transgression against Rihanna and mentioned Blueface and Chrisean Rock while he was going off.

"If y’all still hate me for a mistake I made as a 17-year-old, please kiss my whole entire ass," CB wrote on his IG Story. "I’m fucking 33. I’m so tired of y’all running wit this narrative. You weird ass niggas are the same ones that tune in every week to see Blueface and Chrisean beat the fuck out each other in front the world. But that’s ok? It’s entertainment? All y’all can suck my dick, disrespectfully."

While Chris Brown's assault on Rihanna turned the Virginia crooner into a pariah, Blueface and Chrisean have been captured on camera fighting each other multiple times and were awarded with a new reality show.

