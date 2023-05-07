Chris Brown Involved in Another Confrontation at Festival After Alleged Fight With Usher

Chris Brown was reportedly involved in another confrontation in Las Vegas last night.

According to a TMZ report, published on Sunday (May 7), Chris Brown was in another skirmish one day after his alleged fight with Usher at his 34th birthday party. In a video shared by the media outlet, Brown is aggressively approaching someone in front of him but is being held back by several people. When the singer tries to break free from the people surrounding him, several more onlookers jumped in to hold Brown back from engaging with the other person.

According to blog reports, the incident reportedly happened backstage during Missy Elliott's set during the 2023 Lovers & Friends Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday night (May 6). Thankfully, it appears cooler heads prevailed and it didn't escalate any further. There's no word on who Breezy was arguing with or what led up to the confrontation.

The video comes after Brown and his crew allegedly jumped Usher at his 34th birthday party at Skate Rock City on Friday (May 5). Their purported fight happened after Breezy was reportedly angry that Teyana Taylor was a guest at his B-Day shindig. When the 34-year-old artist started yelling at Taylor, Usher stepped in to calm the situation.

Afterward, Breezy and Usher reportedly started arguing inside the venue and it escalated outside in the parking lot. It's there that Brown and his crew allegedly assaulted Usher leaving him with a bloodied nose, according to a source who told gossip website Hollywood Unlocked.

However, the next day, Chris Brown and Usher performed at the Lovers & Friends Festival without a visible scratch on their faces. Neither artist have addressed the reports of their alleged squabble.

XXL has reached out to Chris Brown's rep for comment.

Watch Chris Brown's Confrontation in Las Vegas Below