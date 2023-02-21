Chris Brown Stops Show to Check on Passed Out Fan in Crowd – Watch

Chris Brown stopped a recent show mid-performance to check on a fan who appears to have passed out in the crowd.

On Monday (Feb. 20), video footage began to circulate around the internet showing Chris Brown coming to the aid of a person who may have had some sort of medical emergency during one of his concerts. The Virginia-bred crooner put his entire show on pause to ensure that the fan received the attention they needed.

As Chris Brown was on stage performing "C.A.B. (Catch a Body)," the studio version of which features Fivio Foreign, the renowned crooner took notice that something was amiss among the massive legion of fans in attendance. Once the superstar stage veteran realized what appeared to be going on, Breezy signaled to the sound technicians off-camera to bring the show to a screeching halt for the person in need.

"Hold up, hold up," Chris Brown can be seen saying in the video clip below. "Is somebody hurt right there? Somebody passed out right there? Hey, give her some water right there."

Breezy then continued to keep the performance on pause for another few seconds while the person in distress was seemingly attended to.

While at this time, there is no clear indication of exactly when the incident went down or any updates on the medical status of the person who passed out in the crowd, Chris Brown is currently on the 26-stop European leg of his sold-out Under the Influence Tour.

Chris Brown's moment of compassion for a fan follows a number of controversial headlines Breezy has been the subject of in recent days.

After an announcement last week that he'll be releasing an upcoming collab with Chloe Bailey titled "How Does It Feel" received major backlash on social media due to his assault on Rihanna back in 2009, Chris Brown unleashed a blame-fueled rant questioning cancel culture for White artists. While former 3LW singer Kiely Williams took the brunt of CB's outrage based on her criticism of his past, the "Go Crazy" singer proceeded to lash out at White celebrities who've also had similar moments of controversy such as Mel Gibson and Charlie Sheen.

Additionally, this past Saturday (Feb. 18), Chris Brown was accused of not allowing Black women into the VIP section of a recent club appearance in London. In response, Brown provided receipts to the contrary by posting a photo of himself surrounded a number of Black women in VIP.

"STOP IT" he captioned the image. "I have Black queens all around me. THOP REACHING."

The woman who accused Chris Brown of discrimination then clarified her statements by explaining that her gripe was actually with the venue and not the "Under the Influence" singer himself.

See Chris Brown Stop a Show to Check on a Passed Out Fan Below