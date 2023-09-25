Chris Brown Sued for $2 Million for Unpaid Popeyes Chicken Loan – Report

Chris Brown is reportedly embroiled in a $2 million lawsuit for not paying back a loan he got to open multiple Popeyes locations.

Chris Brown Sued for Unpaid Popeyes Loan

On Sept. 23, The Blast reported Chris Brown is being sued by City National Bank. According to court documents obtained by the celebrity news site, CNB claims they loaned $2 million to Breezy and other investors, including The-Dream, to purchase two Popeyes locations in 2018. They claim CB and his team of investors have yet to repay the loan.

"As of February 17, 2023, Borrower and Guarantors owe $2,140,901.74 in unpaid principal and interest," the bank states in the suit, according to The Blast. Brown is listed as "a personal guarantor" on the loan and is personally responsible for $1,314,367.40. A Georgia judge has reportedly sided with the bank. However, CNB has filed a case in Los Angeles court due to Brown living in the Los Angeles area.

Chris Brown's Tax Issue

Earlier this year, it was reported that Chris Brown owed $4 million in back taxes. The hefty tax bill came after the Virginia crooner was hit with a federal tax lien for $2,245,561.50 in January. The government reportedly added another $1,059,967.78 to the total. The state of California also reportedly filed a state tax lien for $739,067.48.

Chris Brown is currently prepping his new album 11:11.