Chris Brown Says People Who Still Want Him Canceled Are Weirdos Following Backlash for New Ciara Collab

Chris Brown said this week online that people who still want him canceled are "weirdos." The musician's statement comes right after he faced backlash for his new collab with Ciara on "How We Roll."

On Thursday (Aug. 3), Chris Brown posted an Instagram Story that addressed him supposedly being canceled. In the post below, Chris Brown asked about being x-ed out in the music industry from a third-person point of view before announcing his comeback.

"WEIRDOS: didn't we cancel Chris Brown?" Breezy wrote over a black-and-white background via his IG Story. "Me: IM STILL ALIVE [smirking face emoji]."

Chris Brown's PSA comes on the heels of his and Ciara's latest R&B-driven offering, "How We Roll" which dropped on Aug. 3.

What Could Chris Brown Be Referring to?

Chris Brown's proclamation about not being blacklisted in the music scene could stem from Instagrammers who talked badly about him after Ciara announced their collaboration. Ciara posted a clip of herself and Chris Brown at a photo shoot on Aug. 3 and announced their song's arrival, which can be seen below. "Damn, this is so sad. I loved Ciara so much," one fan commented underneath the post.

Why Else Could Chris Brown Be Supposedly Canceled?

Although Chris Brown didn't mention why he's currently looked down upon, a few incidents from this year could have a part to play in the 34-year-old musician's cancellation. On May 6, Chris Brown reportedly got into an altercation backstage during Missy Elliott's set at the Sin City festival in Las Vegas. But the trouble didn't end there. The night prior, Breezy and his crew tussled Usher outside of Skate Rock City in Las Vegas. Chris Brown and Usher were in attendance for Brown's 34th birthday party and allegedly got into it because Breezy was supposedly rude toward singer-actress Teyana Taylor for unknown reasons.

