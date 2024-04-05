TDE Members Respond to J. Cole’s New Kendrick Lamar Diss

Top Dawg Entertainment's Reason, Punch and Moosa have responded to J. Cole's Kendrick Lamar diss.

On Friday (April 5), J. Cole shook up the rap game with the release of his surprise project, Might Delete Later, which contains the K-Dot diss song "7 Minute Drill." The new track has the internet talking, including people associated with Kendrick's former label Top Dawg Entertainment.

TDE rapper Reason is excited about the battle.

"Rap fun again man," he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I hope y’all understand this sport and don’t take it too seriously, at least from dot and Cole. This just gon be friendly sparring. I’m exciting to hear both get the s**t off with no real issues! Just rap!"

TDE President Terrence "Punch" Henderson also chimed in.

"SMH. I thought to pimp a butterfly was pretty good," he posted in a series of tweets, in reference to Cole dissing the album on his new song. "The current rap climate got me realizing a lot of you music industry ppl are Kdot haters. lol you telling me you n***as been secretly hating ALL this time!"

Another Top Dawg president, Anthony "Moosa" Tiffith Jr., is not impressed.

"Naw that ain't it," he tweeted, attributing the quote to Power 105.1 The Breakfast Club cohost Charlemagne Tha God.

J. Cole responded to being dissed by Kendrick last month on the Future and Metro Boomin track "Like That" by returning the smoke on the Might Delete Later track "7 Minute Drill." Cole is also facing backlash for a lyric on the album that people are deeming homophobic that might also be aimed at K-Dot.

Reason

Punch

Moosa