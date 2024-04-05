J. Cole Faces Backlash for Transphobic Lyric on New Project

J. Cole is facing backlash online for a transphobic lyric on his new project Might Delete Later.

J. Cole Called Out for Transphobic Lyric

On Friday (April 5), J. Cole dropped the surprise project Might Delete Later. On the offering, the Dreamville head honcho links up with Ab-Soul and Daylyt on the track "Pi," which finds Cole spitting lyrics many people deem transphobic.

"Is you a demon or is that demeanor for the 'Gram? Tell us/They plead the fifth, I'm seeing hints of a trans fella," Cole raps. "In cancel culture's vicinity, he's no killer, trust me/Beneath his chosen identity, there is still a p***y, period."

People on X, formerly known as Twitter, have been sounding off about the line.

"J. COLE YOU HAVE TRANS FANS AND YOU ARE LETTING THEM DOWN," one X user wrote.

"We gonna look back at this one day and say 'Damn J Cole really went after a random trans man cause of a Kendrick diss,'" another person opined.

"J Cole using trans bars against Kendrick is not smart considering Kendrick had a whole song dedicated to his trans family members on his last album," another post reads. "He told us his Auntie is a man now & he popped off on the pastor for bothering his cousin… so? Hmm not very smart. Sad actually!"

J. Cole Disses Kendrick Lamar on "7 Minute Drill"

While fans are presuming the trans line is a shot at Kendrick Lamar, Cole left little doubt he was talking about Kendrick on the song "7 Minute Drill," a response to K-Dot's diss on "Like That."

"He still doin' shows, but fell off like The Simpsons," Cole spits. "Your first s**t was classic/Your last s**t was tragic/Your second s**t put n***as to sleep, but they gassed it/Your third s**t was massive and that was your prime/I was trailing right behind and I just now hit mine/Now I'm front of the line with a comfortable lead/How ironic? Soon as I got it, now he wants something with me."

Listen to J. Cole's "Pi" and see reactions below.

