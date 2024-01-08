21 Savage Announces Biopic Film About His Life Starring Childish Gambino and Caleb McLaughlin

UPDATE (Jan. 8):

21 Savage has confirmed that Childish Gambino and Caleb McLaughlin will star in a new film about the rapper's life.

On Monday (Jan. 8), 21 Savage premiered the official trailer for American Dream: The 21 Savage Story. In the YouTube video below, actor Caleb McLaughlin is seen portraying a young 21 through various aspects of the Atlanta spitter's early life. Scenes featuring McLaughlin include words of advice from an actress playing 21 Savage's mother as well as being bullied by the film's antagonist, who is played by comedian Druski.

As the film teaser progresses, Donald Glover, a.k.a. Childish Gambino, takes on the role of 21 Savage in more current times. Depictions in that portion of the trailer find Gambino sporting 21 Savage's dreadlocks while recording in a studio and having a few run-ins with police.

The unique movie promo also serves as a new 21 Savage music video of sorts. In between scenes from American Dream: The 21 Savage Story, cuts of 21 Savage rapping in front of Caleb McLaughlin and Childish Gambino over a new track are prominent throughout. The unnamed song includes a sample from Rose Royce's 1977 hit "Wishing on a Star" and will likely appear on the film's upcoming soundtrack.

ORIGINAL STORY (Jan 8):

21 Savage appears to announce a biopic film about his life starring Childish Gambino and Caleb McLaughlin.

Will Childish Gambino Star as 21 Savage in a New Film About 21's Life?

On Sunday (Jan. 7), 21 Savage hit up Instagram with what seems to be a major announcement. It looks like the Atlanta rapper's life story could be hitting the silver screen in the form of a biopic featuring Donald Glover, a.k.a. Childish Gambino, along with Stranger Things actor Caleb McLaughlin.

With a vague caption that only includes a series of side-eye emojis, both 21 Savage and Childish Gambino shared what appears to be a poster for a film titled American Dream: The 21 Savage Story. The graphic below finds 21 Savage posing front and center while being flanked by both Glover and McLaughlin, who each have 21's signature forehead tattoo of a knife on display. Gambino seems to be taking on the role of the Slaughter King at his current age while Caleb McLaughlin plays a younger version.

While no other details as to a release date or who will be directing the film are currently available, XXL has reached out to 21 Savage's team for confirmation.

21 Savage and Childish Gambino Are Both Expected to Drop New Music in 2024

While the film world awaits official confirmation that American Dream: The 21 Savage Story is in fact in production, both 21 and Childish Gambino are expected to drop new music here in 2024. Last month, 21 Savage announced that his next solo album is coming very soon while headlining his first-ever show in London at the famous 02 Arena. Childish Gambino confirmed to TMZ just last week that he's been hard at work in the studio and he's got a new album coming "soon." As for Caleb McLaughlin, he's slated to play a role in the upcoming film, The Book of Clarence, which is produced by Jay-Z.

Check out the potential movie poster for American Dream: The 21 Savage Story and watch the film's official trailer below.

Watch the Official Trailer for American Dream: The 21 Savage Story

See 21 Savage's Apparent Announcement That Childish Gambino Will Star in a New Biopic Film About 21's Life