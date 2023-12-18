21 Savage has admitted that a lot of his lyrics stem from complete fiction.

21 Savage Admits His Lyrics Are Mostly Fictional

On Monday (Dec. 18), 21 Savage chatted with Rolling Stone while in the throes of his recent European travel. During the lengthy profile, 21 admitted that a lot of his best lyrics were entirely fabricated. He even called them "fiction as hell."

"I just think of it in my head," 21 said. "Some of it be based off of real life, but a lot of it be creative stories."

Elsewhere, the Atlanta rapper was asked about his close kinship with his Her Loss collaborator Drake. 21 Savage said he wouldn't comment on male friendships.

"I feel like describing male friendships is zesty as hell," he said. When pressured to speak more about his friendships, 21 said that emotional "parameters" were needed when talking about male buddies specifically.

“It’s needed,” Savage said about parameters. “That’s what separates men from women.”

Kodak Black Says 21 Savage Treats Him Differently Since Working With Drake

Not everyone is a fan of 21 and Drizzy's close friendship. Kodak Black recently stopped by Drink Champs and said that 21 switched up on him since linking with the 6 God.

"Drake just got a certain little effect he do to muthaf**kas and s**t," Kodak said. "After the album they did together all the sudden that n***g on that p***y-a*s s**t. You vocalize it for real for real on the 'Gram on the internet like you ion't never vibe with me and s**t."

21 Savage quickly got wind of Yak's comments and commented a plethora of cap emoji's on a clip of Kodak's Drink Champs interview.

