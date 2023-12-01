21 Savage Announces He’s Getting Ready to Drop His New Album

21 Savage's long-awaited third album could be coming soon.

21 Savage Gives Update on New Album

On Thursday night (Nov. 30), 21 Savage headlined his first-ever London show at the iconic O2 Arena. At the close of his set, the Atlanta rapper gave an update on his highly anticipated new solo album, which can be seen in the video below.

"My album finna drop," 21 told the crowd. "So, y'all get ready."

He then urged the crowd to scream until he ran off stage, which concertgoers obliged.

21 Savage Enjoys Big Year Despite Not Dropping Album

It's been over five years since 21 Savage released his 2018 album I Am > I Was, which featured the Grammy winning single "A Lot" with J. Cole. Last November, Drake and 21 Savage released the joint album Her Loss. The duo spent much of 2023 on the It's All a Blur Tour. 21 is currently nominated for five 2024 Grammy awards including Best Rap Album (Her Loss), Best Rap Song ("Rich Flex" featuring Drake), Best Rap Performance ("Rich Flex" featuring Drake) and Best Melodic Rap Performance ("Spin Bout U" featuring Drake; and "Sittin' on Top of the World" with Burna Boy).

21 Savage is finally returning to the U.K. after resolving his immigration issue back in October.

Watch a Clip From 21 Savage's Sold-Out 02 Arena Show