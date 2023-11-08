15 Funny Moments of Rappers Going Viral Over the Years

The relationship between hip-hop and the internet has always been a bit strange. As rappers have moved through their lives conducting interviews, performing at shows and relaxing on vacation, the internet quietly watches their every move waiting to strike. Despite just being themselves, rappers never know when an action of theirs may go viral. Take Meek Mill, who was simply strolling out of his family's front door following a nice visit back in 2017. The Philadelphia rapper ended up taking a nasty spill on some icy steps, and in no time, a video of the moment began circulating everywhere online.

The same can be said for A$AP Ferg, who was merely looking at his close friend A$AP Rocky while listening to an eyebrow-raising story of being locked up. Something about Ferg's plain stare ushered in his viral moment along with Rocky's wild reenactment. Birdman's testy and brief appearance on The Breakfast Club in 2016 was also a massive moment on the web. His crossed arms and scornful face was transformed into a meme that communicated the public's own frustrations. The internet even went after 21 Savage's hair, believing the style of it, as well as his smile, made him look like a super villain in a brief interview.

The point is that ever since the dawn of the internet, no rapper has been safe from the World Wide Web's clowning. With too many quirky moments to count, here are 15 of the funniest moments of rappers going viral over the years. Look out for Jay-Z, Soulja Boy, Rick Ross, 50 Cent and numerous others below.