Metro Boomin Clarifies That He Doesn’t Have Beef With Drake

Metro Boomin recently clarified that he doesn't have a beef with Drake.

On Saturday (Dec. 30), Metro Boomin was on X, formerly known as Twitter, answering fans' questions on the platform. At one point, the producer was asked if he was feuding with Drizzy.

"Are u and Drake seriously beefing or is it not that deep," the fan asked in a since-deleted post, which can be viewed below.

"Not deep at all lmao," Metro responded.

Hopefully, this puts to rest any tension between Metro and the 6 God.

So How Did the Rumored Feud Between Metro Boomin and Drake Got Started?

Rumors of their beef started earlier this month when Metro expressed his frustration on the X platform that his Heroes & Villains album wasn't getting the same accolades as Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss, even though it garnered more streams. Ironically, both albums are up for Best Rap Album at the upcoming 2024 Grammy Awards.

"Yet Her Loss still keeps winning rap album of the year over H&V," Metro wrote in a since-deleted post. "Proof that awards shows are just politics and not for me. [I don't care] about awards honestly, the true award and reward is knowing that the music I spend so much time on brings joy to peoples everyday lives."

Drake seemed to take a shot at Metro Boomin's tweet in a livestream, calling out "tweet-and-deleters." The video can be seen below.

"And to the rest of you," the Toronto rap superstar seethed during his livestream. "The non-believers, the underachievers, the tweet-and-deleters, you guys make me sick to my stomach, fam."

Metro appeared to respond to Drake with a hilarious meme from an RDCWorld skit that fans thought was connected to their rumored feud. Check it out below.

