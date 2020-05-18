Eminem and DMX Are Down to Do a Hit-for-Hit Battle, Says N.O.R.E.

After fans were treated to a Southern Verzuz showdown between Nelly and Ludacris over the weekend, hip-hop fans can possibly look forward to a battle starring DMX and Eminem.

On Monday (May 18), Drink Champs' host N.O.R.E. shared a photo of himself and DMX on Instagram with a caption that details how Eminem and the "Ruff Ryders Anthem" rhymer were interested in linking for the Instagram song-for-song competition series.

"This moment is so Legend !!! 3 minutes before this @therealswizzz CALLS X and says Eminem is down for that smoke and X SAY HE CAN GET, BUT I STILL WANT JAY," the Drink Champs host wrote. "HAHA SO CLASSIC BEHIND THE SCENES SHIT SORRY IF I WASNT POST TO SAY NOTHING but I had to DMX VS SLIM SHADY??? What y'all think??? I'm riding wit the DOG!!!"

Despite X's willingness to battle Em, Jay-Z is the rapper the 49-year-old rapper wants all the virtual smoke with. Earlier this month, DMX identified the Roc Nation founder by name when he was asked by N.O.R.E. and DJ Efn about his ideal battle.

There is currently no word on if this particular hypothetical competition will ever come to fruition, but the thought of tracks from DMX's It's Dark and Hell Is Hot and Slim Shady's The Marshall Mathers LP going head-to-head is enough to get any true rap fan going.

Since Nelly and Ludacris' meeting of the minds last Saturday, no new battle has been scheduled thus far. But since it's public knowledge that two of hip-hop's grittiest rhymers are down to duke it out, it's possible this rap duel could be up next.