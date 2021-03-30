A new video has surfaced online of an altercation between former couple Quavo and Saweetie less than two weeks after their breakup was confirmed via social media.

According to a report from TMZ on Tuesday (March 30), which contains the surveillance footage, the Migos member and the Bay Area rapper are seen having a scuffle inside of what appears to be an apartment building. The visual begins with Saweetie swinging at Quavo outside of an elevator, and then she goes to grab an orange case on the ground, which the outlet refers to as a "Call of Duty case." The "Tap In" rhymer continues to hold on to the case and attempts to leave when Quavo grabs her and pulls her into the elevator by the arm. They both struggle over the case and then he seems to knock her to the floor of the elevator while trying to retrieve the object.

As the video continues, Quavo is seen standing in the elevator, which is likely moving to another floor as the doors are closed, while a portion of Saweetie's body is in the frame of the clip lying on the ground. Although the Quality Control Music artist looks over at Saweetie, he doesn't offer her any assistance. At one point, the elevator doors open and a man is seen standing, appearing to be waiting for the elevator, but he doesn't get on. Instead, the doors close.

When the elevator doors finally open, Quavo exits with the orange case in his hand while Saweetie picks herself up and appears to limp out of the elevator. It's unclear what sparked the incident, but it looks like the couple could've been fighting over the case or perhaps the contents inside it.

They were allegedly in an apartment complex in North Hollywood, which Saweetie was supposedly renting at the time. The incident reportedly took place back in 2020.

Saweetie first confirmed her breakup from Quavo on March 19. She tweeted, "I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women. I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation 🙏🏽."

Shortly after, Quavo responded with a Twitter message of his own. He wrote, "I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time. I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives." Later adding, "I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best 🙏🏾."

Quavo and Saweetie were together for nearly three years before parting ways.

XXL has reached out to reps for both Saweetie and Quavo for a comment.

Take a look at the video below.

See the Many Times Rappers' Social Media Accounts Were Suspended