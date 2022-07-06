Drake’s ‘Texts Go Green’ Ties Kendrick Lamar’s Record for Biggest Single-Week Drop on Billboard Hot 100

A new Drake song has officially tied the record Kendrick Lamar recently broke for the biggest single-week dip ever on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

On Tuesday (July 5), Billboard's unveiling of its weekly Hot 100 chart showed that Drake's "Texts Go Green" from his polarizing Honestly, Nevermind album took a massive plunge this week, falling from No. 13 to No. 94. The 81-spot drop now sees Drizzy's single neck-and-neck with Kendrick Lamar's "We Cry Together" featuring Taylour Paige, which broke the very same record just over a month ago. Back on May 31, the aforementioned King Kendrick song from his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers LP coincidentally also moved down 81 spots on the coveted singles chart, dipping from No. 16 to No. 97.

While the two tracks from arguably hip-hop's biggest artists now hold the same record-breaking descent on the Billboard Hot 100, the songs themselves couldn't be farther apart in regards to both sound and lyrical content. On one side of the coin, Drake's "Texts Go Green" sees Champagne Papi lamenting over a lost relationship on a Sona-produced dance beat with lyrics that imply that his phone number was blocked by a former love interest. Conversely, "We Cry Together" plays like a real-time domestic dispute between Kendrick Lamar and Taylour Page over punchy drums and a somber piano sample laid down by The Alchemist.

Prior to both Drizzy and Kenny earning the not-so-desirable honor, Taylor Swift and 6ix9ine had each previously set the record for the biggest single-week drop from No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Tekashi's 2020 single "Trollz" featuring Nicki Minaj dipped from No. 1 to No. 34 over the course of one week. Then, in 2021, Swift's "Willow" took a dive from No. 1 to No. 38.

Drake's new record shouldn't deter the Toronto rapper from celebrating some recent success as it pertains to his latest LP and beyond. Most recently, the sole rap song on the 14-track album, "Jimmy Cooks" featuring 21 Savage, peaked at No. 1 on the very same Billboard Hot 100 chart. Not only that, but Drizzy's recent joint with Future and Tems, "Wait for U," also hit the top spot on the singles chart. To date, Drake has a total of 11 songs that have reached No. 1 on the Hot 100.

As for Kendrick Lamar, this particular slip-up isn't necessarily grounds for despair either. Just about two weeks ago, the Compton, Calif. spitter found himself crowned as the Best Male Hip-Hop Artist at the 2022 BET Awards.