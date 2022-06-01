A Kendrick Lamar single has just broken the record for the biggest single-week drop in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

On Tuesday (May 31), Billboard updated its weekly Hot 100 chart, revealing Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers single "We Cry Together" featuring Taylour Paige moved down 81 spots since last week—going from No. 16 to No. 97. The song is reportedly expected to be the next track off the album to receive music video treatment. The album's first two singles, "N95" and "Silent Hill," have also seen steep declines on the chart, going from No. 3 to No. 17 and No. 7 to No. 49, respectively.

Previously, 6ix9ine set the record for biggest second-week drop from No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart after his "Trollz" single featuring Nicki Minaj fell from the top spot to No. 34 in a week on the chart back in 2020. That unwanted record was broken in 2021 by Taylor Swift's single "Willow," which dropped from No. 1 to No. 38.

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers also underperformed compared to its predecessor, Damn., with Damn. moving 603,000 units in its first week, compared to the latest album's first-week output of 295,000. In counter to the underwhelming sales numbers, relative to K-Dot's star power, the album is getting rave reviews from most major publications. However, there has also been some backlash for Kendrick Lamar's use of Kodak Black on multiple tracks on the LP.

Kendrick Lamar will be embarking on a massive tour in support of the album. The Big Steppers Tour, which starts next month, will make 65 stops across three continents and also feature Baby Keem and Tanna Leone in selected cities.