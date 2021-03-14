Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Body’ Lyrics

Megan Thee Stallion is turning into a certified hit-maker.

In the last year, the 2020 XXL Freshman has released five Billboard Hot 100 top 40 bangers, which includes a No. 1 with her "Savage (Remix)" featuring Beyoncé. Her newest gold certified single to date, "Body," is continuing the trend of big releases. Appearing on Hot Girl Meg's Good News album, which came out on Nov. 20, 2020, the high-energy LilJuMadeDaBeat-produced track peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100. Featuring easily the most catchy chorus of the year, along with an eye-popping video, Megan goes in as usual.

Check out the lyrics to Megan Thee Stallion's "Body" below.

INTRO

Real hot girl shit

Ah

And if the beat live, you know Lil Ju made it

CHORUS

Body-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody

Ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody (Mwah)

Body-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody

Ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody

Body crazy, curvy, wavy, big titties, lil' waist (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Body crazy, curvy, wavy, big titties, lil' waist (Mwah)

Body-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody

Ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody

VERSE ONE

Look at how I bodied that, ate it up and gave it back (Ugh)

Yeah, you look good, but they still wanna know where Megan at (Where Megan at?)

Saucy like a barbecue but you won't get your baby back

See me in that dress and he feel like he almost tasted that (Ah, ah, ah)

Num, num, num, num, eat it up, foreplay, okay, three, two, one

You know I'm the hottest, you ain't ever gotta heat me up

I'm present whеn I'm absent, speakin' when I'm not thеre

All them bitches scary cats, I call 'em Carole Baskins, ah

CHORUS

Body-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody

Ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody (Ah)

Body-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody

Ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody (Baow)

Body crazy, curvy, wavy, big titties, lil' waist (Yeah, yeah)

Body crazy, curvy, wavy, big titties, lil' waist (Yeah, yeah)

Body-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody

Ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody

VERSE TWO

I'm a hot ebony, they gon' click it if it's me (If it's me)

All my pictures been gettin' these niggas through the quarantine (Yeah)

Bitch, I'm very well, on my shit as you could tell

Any ho got beef from years ago is beefing by herself, ah, ah

If we took a trip on the real creep tip (Yeah)

Bitch, rule number one is don't repeat that shit (Don't repeat that shit)

Rule number two, if they all came with you

They better know exactly what the fuck they came to do (Yeah, yeah, yeah, woah, woah)

CHORUS

Body-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody

Ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody (Yeah)

Body-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody

Ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody (Ah)

Body crazy, curvy, wavy, big titties, lil' waist (Yeah, yeah)

Body crazy, curvy, wavy, big titties, lil' waist (Yeah, yeah)

Body-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody

Ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody (Ah, ah, ah)

VERSE THREE

The category is body, look at the way it's sittin' (Yeah)

That ratio so out of control, that waist, that ass, them titties (That waist, that ass, them titties)

If I wasn't me and I would've seen myself, I would have bought me a drink (Hey)

Took me home, did me long, ate it with the panties on (Ugh, ugh, ugh)

I could build a house with all the brick I got (Yeah)

Bitches spend a lifetime tryna get this hot (Tryna get this hot)

And if her head too big, I could make that pop

I'm not the one to play with like a touch-me-not, ah

CHORUS

Body-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody

Ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody (Ah)

Body-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody

Ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody (Ah)

Body crazy, curvy, wavy, big titties, lil' waist (Yeah, yeah, woah)

Body crazy, curvy, wavy, big titties, lil' waist (Woah, woah)

Body-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody

Ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody (Hey, hey, hey, ah)

OUTRO

Ody-ody-ody-ody

Mwah

