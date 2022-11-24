Gillie Da Kid Roasts Wallo for Telling Women to Go to Closed Target for Shopping Spree

Gillie Da Kid woke up this morning and had to roast his podcast partner Wallo267 for telling women to go to a closed Target store for a shopping spree.

As a Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 24) surprise, Gillie Da Kid's cousin Wallo267 hopped on his Instagram page and posted a video of himself outside a Target store in South Philadelphia and announced that he was treating 15 women to a shopping spree. Only one problem: Target is closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Despite Target being closed, Wallo267 treated a few women who showed up at Target and blessed them with cash, much to their delight. "I'm going to sock it to their pocket like a rocket," he said as passed out the money.

Unfortunately, Wallo267's shopping spree announcement caused hundreds of women to visit the Target store waiting for the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcaster to treat them to a shopping spree. But he left before they arrived.

Gillie had to jump on his Instagram page to inform his followers that it was Wallo267's idea for the Target shopping spree and not his. "I never told y'all I was going to Target" he said. "That was Wallo's stupid ass. Get the fuck out my DMs."

Gillie posted a second video reiterating that it was not his idea for women to show up at Target and suggested that if they see Wallo267 outside go up to him and air their grievances out on him.

"I been told y’all he was a Nut A$$ Ni$$a," he wrote in the caption referring to Wallo. "But y’all didn’t believe me always takin up 4 him leave Wallo alone gill stop gill now he got y’all stupid asses out side of target thanksgiving day knowing Gotdam well Dey closed [cry laughing emojis]."

Gillie the Kid later added on Twitter: "This ni$$a Wallo doing April fools jokes on thanksgiving" [man facepalming emoji] [cry laughing emojis]."

Wallo267 is a great guy and he meant well, but he has a lot of explaining to do.

