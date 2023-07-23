Meek Mill, Freeway and More Show Up to Support Gillie Da Kid as Gillie Grieves Son’s Death

Rappers Meek Mill, Freeway and more have shown their support for Gillie Da Kid and his family as he grieves his son's death.

Philadelphia Legends Show Up to Support Gillie Da Kid Amid His Son's Death

Philadelphia legends Meek Mill, Freeway, Beanie Sigel, Mike Knox and others have shown up to support Gillie Da Kid following his son's tragic death last week. On Sunday (July 23), Wallo 267, Gillie's cousin, shared on his Instagram page a photo of several prominent rappers, including Meek and Freeway, as well as friends standing proudly with Gillie during his time of bereavement.

"Thank you everyone who came through these few days to show big cuzz love. The hugs, laughs, support means everything! [two heart emoji]" he wrote in the caption.

Fellow Philly rhymers Mike Knox and Freeway also shared the photo on their IG page with Mike writing, "Spent today showing our brother love," while Freeway wrote, "S/O to everyone that pulled up today and showed my brother @gilliedaking some LOVE during these tough times."

Meek also shared the image on his IG Story and stated that Gillie's son's death "will help bring the city back together."

In the end, they don't call Philly "the City of Brotherly Love" for nothing.

Gillie Da Kid's Son Killed in Philadelphia Triple Shooting

Last Thursday (July 20), Gillie Da Kid's son Devin Spady, also known as YNG Cheese, was shot and killed in the Olney section of Philadelphia. Wallo, Gillie's cousin and business partner, confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Friday morning (July 21). He captioned a carousel of photos of Cheese, "Lil Cuz, usually when I talk to you, I have a lot to say. But tonight, the pain in my heart and tears speak for me. I love you more than life itself, Cheese. I've got your father. Rest in peace!"

The Philadelphia Police Department confirmed with XXL that the man killed was 25-year-old Devin Spady. They have no suspects or a motive; the investigation is ongoing.

Wallo also announced on his IG page that a viewing and funeral service will be held for Spady on Monday (July 24) at The Met in Philadelphia. The viewing starts at 11 a.m. with the service beginning at noon. Read below.

XXL sends their heartfelt condolences to Gillie Da Kid's family and friends.