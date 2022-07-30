Mase Calls Himself ‘Diddy 2.0’ After Fivio Foreign Claims He Signed to Mase for $5,000

Ma$e appears to have responded to Fivio Foreign after he revealed that he signed to the former Bad Boy Records artist for $5,000.

On Saturday (July 30), Ma$e, born Mason Betha, jumped on his Instagram page and posted a video of himself with Gillie Da Kid and Wallo267 of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. Wallo is looking at the camera and says, "$5,000, man. $5,000." Meanwhile, Ma$e is drinking from his bottled water and is weaving back and forth before he says, "Diddy 2.0."

Ma$e’s off-handed comment may be in reference to his long-standing grudge with Diddy over his alleged shady business at Bad Boy Records. In 2020, Ma$e claimed Diddy refused his $2 million payment to buy his publishing back from him. In March, the disgruntled rapper dropped a diss track against the rap mogul called "Oracle 2: Standing on Bodies."

The Harlem World artist then hopped on Instagram Live and call out Diddy for allegedly destroying the lives of artists who were signed to him.

"When I see the hurt and the pain of other people on Bad Boy, that motivates me to say something," he said. "So I don't be deemed as a person who just made a bunch of money and turned a blind eye. I'm not going to be like the rest of the people around Puff that don't tell him he's wrong. I'm not gonna be like the yes men around him that see him ruining people lives and never tell him he's wrong. More people on here will tell me I'm wrong, but won't say anything to him."

All of this comes after Fivio appeared on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast last week and disclosed that he signed a deal with Ma$e for a $5,000 advance in 2019.

"I ain't gon' lie, [Ma$e] pulled out the paper and I just signed the shit, immediately," he said in the interview. "The advance was $5,000. That's all he gave me. I thought that shit was going to last until whenever it was going to last. That shit ain't last two weeks."

Fivio then shockingly revealed that he’s still currently signed to Mase. "Ma$e know the business. He really know the business a lot. I didn't know nothing," the drill rapper acknowledged.

It looks like we’ll hear more from Ma$e about his contract with Fivio Foreign on this week’s Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. Tune in.

Watch Fivio Foreign Explain Why He Signed with Mase for $5,000