Ye Compares Himself and Ty Dolla Sign to Drake and 21 Savage

Ye compares himself and Ty Dolla $ign to the duo of Drake and 21 Savage.

Ye Makes Musical Comparison to Drake and 21 Savage

Fans are still waiting with bated breath for Ye and Ty's Vultures 2 album, which, according to Ty, could drop at any time after it failed to be released on the second scheduled release date. In the print issue of the Hypebeast magazine's The System Issue, released in late March, Ye talked about his working relationship with Ty and surprisingly compared the duo to Drizzy and 21.

"Man, me and Ty have been doing music for so long," Ye explains in the interview, which recently began making its rounds online, below. "It makes me think of 21 Savage and Drake, who are just such a great combination."

He continues, "What people see now, they probably didn't realize at first. It's like, 'Oh, Ty wrote on 'FourFiveSeconds'. Ty wrote on 'Only Once' and 'Real Friends' and 'Fade.' He wrote on records I did with Paul McCartney. And now people see these whole albums are like, 'Oh wow, they really make good music together.'"

Ye Compliments Drake Despite Beef

Ye complimenting Drake comes as a surprise considering their very rocky relationship, which is currently on the downslope again. Last month, the Chicago rapper jumped on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That (Remix)" and dissed Drake.

"It's a rap for n***as/Where's Lucian? Serve your master, n***a," Ye raps. "You caught a little bag for your masters, didn't ya?/Lifetime deal, I feel bad for n***as/Y'all so outta sight, outta mind/I can't even think of a Drake line."

According to Ye, Future invited him to get on the remix of the viral song and everyone in the studio was excited about throwing shade at Drake. So, Ye's lapse in hate for Drizzy is puzzling.

Read More: No One Dislikes Drake More Than Ye

Check out Ye's interview with Hypebeast below.

Read Ye's Hypebeast Interview