Chris Brown Disses Quavo on New Track

Chris Brown takes shots at Quavo on the new song "Freak."

Chris Brown Disses Quavo

On Thursday (April 11), Chris Brown dropped the deluxe edition of his latest album 11:11. The expanded set features 13 new tracks including the song "Freak" featuring Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas and Tee Grizzley. On the song, which can be heard below, Breezy goes at Quavo.

"OK, now f**kin' my old b***es ain't gone make us equal/Sippin' that 1942 ’cause I don't do no Quavo," Chris rhymes. "Freak b***h, she like Casamigos not the Migos."

Read More: Chris Brown Compares Himself to a Porn Star and Mental Patient in His Dating Life

Chris Brown Responds to Viral Video of Him Sitting Next to Quavo

Chris Brown and the Migos were cool until 2017 when Chris took exception to Quavo reportedly dating Chris' ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran. A few months later, Brown reportedly got into an argument with the Atlanta trio following the BET Awards. The following year, Chris Brown and Offset traded shots. Chris and Quavo traded jabs in 2021 after Chris called out Huncho to play basketball. The latest shots fired come after Chris Brown responded to a viral video of him sitting next to Quavo at a fashion show back in January.

"Can't pick who u sit by," Brown commented. "F**k all that growth s**t. N***a not finna fumble my bag for little n***as."

Read More: Chris Brown Has a Direct Message for Mainstream Media and Fake Celebrities

Listen to Chris Brown's new song "Freak" where he disses Quavo below.

Stream Chris Brown's "Freak" Featuring Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas and Tee Grizzley