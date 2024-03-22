Chris Brown Compares Himself to a Porn Star and Mental Patient in His Dating Life

Chris Brown says dating him is similar to dating a mental patient and porn star.

Chris Brown Explains What It's Like to Date Him

On Friday (March 22), Chris Brown hopped on his Instagram Story and explained that dating him was like dating three different kinds of people. He clarified it was a fun time.

Dating me is fun," Breezy said. "You get a comedian, mental patient and pornstar all in one."

Chris Brown was last known to be dating model Ammika Harris, though rumors were afloat in February that he was romantically entangled with R&B singer Tyla. However, the South African singer confirmed with Hollywood Unlocked in February that she is "very single."

“Anyone I’m seen with, I’m dating that person" Tyla explained while speaking to Jason Lee on the Grammys red carpet. "I don’t know why, but I’m very single.”

Fans Clown Chris Brown for Creeping on Karrueche Tran's OnlyFans

Breezy's update comes after his fans noticed he was creeping on his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran, who announced earlier in March she had joined OnlyFans. An eagle-eyed supporter noticed that CB had liked a picture of Tran wearing a seductive sheer dress.

Chris and Tran dated on-and-off from 2011 to 2015, but finally split after she accused the R&B singer of abuse and threats. Breezy's ex ended up serving him a restraining order in 2017 after she claimed he pushed her down a flight of stairs, punched her in the stomach, threatened to shoot her and made other death threats. He allegedly had been dodging the restraining order for months.

