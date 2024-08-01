Radio Host Peter Rosenberg Claims That Drake Has a New Project With Producer Conductor Williams Already Done

Renowned radio host Peter Rosenberg claims that Drake has a new project with Grammy award-winning producer Conductor Williams already done.

Drake Has New Music in the Vault With Conductor Williams

On Tuesday (July 30), a new episode of Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning Podcast, hosted by Ebro, Laura Stylez and Peter Rosenberg, hit DSPs. At the beginning of the episode, the three hosts speak about rumors they heard surrounding Drake's new music. In the clip, which can be heard below, Ebro alleges that the Canadian rapper is dropping a project sometime this year. After Ebro and Laura Stylez discuss more details surrounding Drizzy's tape, Peter Rosenberg reveals that the rapper has a project already completed with an esteemed beatmaker.

"I heard he has a whole project done with Conductor Williams," Rosenberg states. "Which is the opposite. Very hip-hoppy, you know?"

Conductor Williams has collaborated with Drizzy before on songs like "8am in Charlotte" and "Stories About My Brother," to name a few.

Drake and Lil Yachty's Song Leaks

Rumors surrounding Drake's new music come on the heels of Lil Yachty leaking his song "Super Soak" featuring the OVO head honcho. Kai Cenat played the record in one of his streams in July after receiving the unreleased song from Yachty. In turn, the track caused a stir with fans online, including Soulja Boy, who didn't take a liking to Drizzy's verse.

"I'm watchin' the moves, playin' it close," Drizzy raps. "S.O.D., super soak/She was a h*e, but I ain't gon' judge ’cause that was way before."

On Wednesday (July 31), Boat admitted on a new episode of the Flagrant podcast, which can be seen below, that he intentionally sent Kai the unreleased single due to clearance issues.

"I sent a song to Kai to leak," Yachty explains around the 56-minute mark in the video below. "We couldn't get the sample cleared so I just let Kai play it." According to the Atlanta rapper, the social media personality who was sampled on the track didn't clear it due to his new religious beliefs.

The sample in question comes from Mr. HotSpot who says Goodness Gracious," with Drake rhyming, "Say you're coming home and giving me that 'Goodness Gracious'."

Hear Peter Rosenberg talk about Drake's new music with Conductor Williams below.

Watch Lil Yachty Speak on Sending "Super Soak" to Kai Cenat