Drake Gets Back Into Pop Music With Guest Appearances on Two Songs on Camila Cabello’s New Album

Drake is back in his pop bag after appearing on two songs on singer Camila Cabello's new album.

Drake Links With Camila Cabello

On Friday (June 28), pop star Camila Cabello released her latest studio album C,XOXO. The new LP features not one but two guest appearances from Drake. The Boy first appears on the song "Hot Uptown," which is produced by Boi-1da, Yogi, El Guincho and Jasper Harris. The single has Afrobeats vibes and finds Drizzy crooning in a thick patois.

"Nike mi shoemaker (Yeah-yeah, yeah)/Benz a mi car maker (Yeah-yeah, yeah)/Tiffany mi ring maker (Yeah-yeah)/Let me grip on your money maker (OK)," he rhymes. "Grip on your money maker (Okay)/Hotline, ah gon' bling later (Okay)/Trust me, we ah link later, aye."

Drizzy makes a second appearance on the following song "Uuugly." The Kid Masterpiece, El Guincho and Jasper Harris-produced cut is slower, with Drake crooning over dark chords and no bassline.

"We should just take the things I say as truth/There's not a measuring tape long enough that could measure the distance that I went for you/Please don't make me, please don’t make me/Don't make me pull out these credit card statements and show you the proof/It'll get ugly, uh-uh-uh, ugly," Drake sings.

Back in December, Drake and Camila sparked dating rumors after they were spotted out together in Turks & Caicos. However, it appears the trip may have been leisure and work-related.

Read More: Joe Budden Claims Partial Responsibility for Taking Drake Down

Drake Gets Back to Business After Kendrick Lamar Battle

After appearing to signal the end of the battle with Kendrick Lamar and hinting at upcoming summer vibes in mid-May, Drake has been staying true to his word. In late May, he appeared on the Sexyy Red track "U My Everything" and rapped over Metro Boomin's "BBL Drizzy" disstrumental. Earlier this month, he appeared on little-known Toronto artist Snowd4y's "Wah Gwan Delilah."

Listen to Drake's new collabs "Hot Uptown" and "Uuugly" with Camila Cabello below.

Stream Camila Cabello's "Hot Uptown" Featuring Drake

Stream Camila Cabello's "Uuugly" Featuring Drake