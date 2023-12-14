Drake and Singer Camila Cabello Spark Dating Rumors

Drake and singer Camila Cabello are sparking dating rumors.

Drake Dating Camila Cabello?

On Wednesday (Dec. 13), video surfaced of Drake and singer-actress Camila Cabello enjoying more life at the Noah's Ark Beach Club in Turks & Caicos. In a photo captured from the function, Drake and Camila can be seen side-by-side riding jet skis. In a video clip, the two entertainers are chatting it up on a boat.

Drake Sparks Dating Rumors Over the Summer

It's been a while since Drake was officially in a public relationship. Over the summer, Drake sparked dating rumors with singer Lilah, who appeared on the cover of his single "Search & Rescue." In an Instagram post celebrating Lilah's birthday, Drake uploaded a picture of her in a swimsuit on his Instagram Story and captioned the photo, "More life to the gyal that's impossible to duplicate. My [inspiration] my confidant my best mate my heart @lilahpi happy birthday."

Drake is getting in some rest and relaxation before he heads out on his It's All a Blur Tour - Big As The What? with J. Cole. The tour beings on Jan. 18, 2024 and will make 22 stops in cities like Denver, Oklahoma City, New Orleans, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Ohio and more, before closing out on March 27 in Birmingham, Ala.

See footage of Drake and Camila Cabello hanging out in Turks & Caicos below.

Watch Drake and Camila Cabello in Turks & Caicos