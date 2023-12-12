See Photos and Video of Luna Luna, the Amusement Park Drake Invested $100 Million In

Drake pulled off one of the biggest rich flex's of his career when he invested $100 million into Luna Luna, an amusement park once located in Hamburg, Germany. Now, due to Drizzy's financing, the relocated pop art theme park will reopen in Los Angeles.

Drake Revitalizes Theme Park

Drake has made some gaudy purchases over the years, but none bigger than his reported $100 million investment in artist-themed amusement park Luna Luna in 2022. Originally launched in Hamberg, Germany in 1987, the park was the dream child of André Heller, who commissioned famed artists like Keith Haring, David Hockney, Roy Lichtenstein and Kenny Scharf to design exhibits for an art-themed amusement park. However, the whole thing became hung up in litigation, with all of its exhibits being locked away in a warehouse for years as a result.

In 2022, Drake's investment company DreamCrew reportedly purchased the entire collection, with the hopes of relaunching it Stateside.

"When I first heard about Luna Luna I was blown away," Drake said about the investment in a statement to The New York Times. "It’s such a unique and special way to experience art. This is a big idea and an opportunity that centers around what we love most: bringing people together."

Luna Luna Set to Open in L.A.

The refurbished Luna Luna amusement park is set to reopen in Los Angeles later this month. More of an immersive art exhibit than a typical amusement park with functional rides, visitors will be able to experience a ferris wheel created by Jean-Michel Basquiat, a Keith Haring-designed merry-go-round with cartoon character-shaped seats and a glass labyrinth by American pop artist Roy Lichtenstein. Park goers will not be allowed to go on the rides, but will be allowed to walk through some of the exhibits.

Images of the rides and exhibits included below showcase the amusement park attractions built in a warehouse. However, Luna Luna itself will open up in a different location.

Read More: The Many Ways These Rappers Bring In Other Streams of Income

See video and photos of the Luna Luna amusement park rides and exhibits Drake invested in below.

See Photos of Luna Luna, the Amusement Park Drake Invested $100 Million In

Watch a Preview of Luna Luna, the Theme Park Drake Spent Big Money On